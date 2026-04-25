At WDO Assembly, Nigeria Raises Stakes in Cross-Border Standards

Omolabake Fasogbon



The Director General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, represented Nigeria at the inaugural World Data Organisation (WDO) Assembly in Beijing, emphasising the country’s growing interest in shaping international data standards.



The high-level gathering brought together over 500 participants, including senior government officials, multilateral institutions and digital technology experts toward strengthening global coordination on data governance and the digital economy.



Tegbe, accompanied by NCSP Head of International Relations, Judy Melifonwu, highlighted Nigeria’s engagement in global digital cooperation, particularly within its bilateral framework with China.



His presence reflects ongoing efforts to position Nigeria as an active stakeholder in shaping international frameworks governing data access, utilisation, and security.



The assembly featured a keynote address by China’s Vice Premier, Ding Xuexiang, who spoke on behalf of President Xi Jinping, stressing need for coordinated global action to harness value of data while ensuring security, inclusiveness, and trust in the digital economy.



Nigeria’s participation is expected to yield several benefits, including opportunities to engage in global standard-setting discussions on data governance and cross-border data flows, while positioning Nigerian institutions to tap into emerging global data ecosystems.



It also offers pathways to unlock new opportunities for investment and knowledge exchange within the digital economy and to position Nigerian institutions and talent within evolving global data ecosystems.



“The establishment of the WDO signals a new phase in international collaboration on digital transformation. At NCSP, we aim to align Nigeria’s strategic interests with evolving global opportunities in data and technology,” Tegbe said.