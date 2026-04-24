The Macallan Reimagines Double Cask and Sherry Oak Collections with a Refined New Look

Raheem Akingbolu

The Macallan, world-renowned single-malt Scotch whisky, has recently introduced a new chapter in its visual identity with the unveiling of its redesigned Double Cask and Sherry Oak Collections through the Timeless Collection launch in Lagos.

The evening marked the brand’s transition from its existing packaging to a striking new visual identity, representing a brand evolution moment that reinforces The Macallan’s craftsmanship, progress and premium positioning, while preserving the liquid that has defined the brand for generations.

The launch brought together some of Lagos’s most distinguished personalities including Teni Aladese, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Ayeni Adekunle, Chioma Okigbo, Akin Oyebode and Seyitan Atigarin, among others, for an intimate and elevated celebration of craft, legacy and modern luxury. The atmosphere reflected exactly what The Macallan stands for, considered, unhurried and deeply intentional.

The tone of the evening was further elevated by a performance from award winning artist Adekunle Gold, whose presence brought a distinct creative energy to the night. Reflecting on the spirit of the occasion, he described the evening as being about shared values, craft, excellence, legacy, class and the beauty of taking time to make something meaningful, sentiments that mirror The Macallan’s own philosophy entirely.

A guided whisky tasting offered guests an immersive introduction to the Double Cask Collection’s distinct character. Moving through notes of honey, caramel and cinnamon alongside bright citrus and vanilla from American oak, balanced by the darker richness of dark chocolate and dry dates drawn from European oak, guests experienced firsthand how the combination of both oak types defines the collection. It was a tasting that did not just explain the whisky, it told its story.

That storytelling sits at the heart of the redesign itself. The updated bottles make it easier for consumers to navigate The Macallan portfolio while drawing a stronger visual connection between the whisky, the oak casks that shape it and the estate where it matures. The creative direction was led by celebrated graphic designer David Carson, a long-time collaborator of The Macallan, whose approach draws on symbols from the brand’s first 200 years while imagining how it should present itself for the future. The new bottle silhouette draws inspiration from the distillery’s sweeping roof, the triangular shoulder label references Spain’s Sherry Triangle, and new cask symbols on the rear labels communicate the influence of American and European oak clearly and elegantly.

To highlight the significance of the launch, Senior Brand Manager, West and Central Africa (WACA), Edrington, Hammed Adebiyi, , said:

“The Timeless Collection launch is an exciting moment for The Macallan in Nigeria. It reflects our commitment to evolving thoughtfully while staying true to the heritage and craftsmanship that define the brand. For consumers, trade partners, and whisky enthusiasts, the new visual identity offers a clearer, more engaging way to experience the portfolio, without altering the exceptional whisky they have come to know and trust,”

Having made its debut in Lagos, the Timeless Collection will continue its Nigerian rollout across Abuja and Port Harcourt. For The Macallan, the transition is not about replacement but continuity. While the bottles have evolved, the whisky remains unchanged, the same balanced, elegant and refined character that has earned the brand its global reputation.

For Nigerian consumers, the launch represents more than the arrival of new bottles on shelves. It is an invitation to reconnect with The Macallan’s story at a moment when premium whisky culture continues to grow across lounges, bars, hotels and private collections. By pairing heritage with modern design and reinforcing that only the bottle has changed, The Macallan is positioning the new identity as a confident evolution that respects its past while speaking to the expectations of today’s luxury audience.