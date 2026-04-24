Senate Approves Amendments to Pension, Health, Teaching Hospitals Bills

• Confirms nominee for Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate on Thursday considered and approved amendments to key national legislations, including pension administration, health governance, and tertiary healthcare institutions, following the presentation of committee reports at plenary presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The upper chamber also confirmed the nomination of Obehi Aire Okafor for appointment as Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund, as lawmakers moved through a packed legislative agenda centred on institutional reforms and public service restructuring.

The approval of the reports followed detailed consideration of recommendations from relevant standing committees during plenary proceedings in Abuja.

Leading the presentation, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger East) moved that the Senate receive and consider the report of the Committee on Finance on the confirmation of Okafor’s nomination.

The Senate subsequently approved the recommendation, clearing the nominee for appointment as Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund, a strategic body overseeing dormant financial assets.

In another legislative action, the Senate considered and adopted the report of the Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters on the National Assembly Service Pension Board (Establishment) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Senator Cyril Oluwole Fasuyi led the presentation, moving that the chamber receive and consider the report.

Lawmakers thereafter approved the proposed amendments aimed at strengthening governance and administrative efficiency within the National Assembly pension framework.

Similarly, the Senate considered the report of the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) on the National Health Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Senator Banigo Palibe Harry (Rivers West), who presented the report, moved for its consideration.

The Senate thereafter approved the recommendations, paving the way for reforms intended to improve the structure, coordination, and delivery of secondary and tertiary healthcare services across the country.

In a related development, the chamber also considered and adopted a joint report of the Committees on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) and Tertiary Institutions and TETFund on the University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The joint report, also presented by Senator Banigo, seeks to restructure governance frameworks of federal university teaching hospitals, with emphasis on board reconstitution, improved oversight, and enhanced institutional performance.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio presided over the plenary, which witnessed smooth deliberations and unanimous concurrence on the committee recommendations.

The amendments and confirmations are part of ongoing legislative efforts by the Senate to reposition key national institutions for improved efficiency, accountability, and service delivery across critical sectors, including healthcare, pension administration, and public financial management.

Thursday’s session also underscored the Senate’s continued focus on expediting consideration of executive and committee bills in line with broader governance reform objectives under the current National Assembly.