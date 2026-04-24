NCC Inaugurates IPv6 Council as Stakeholders Target 30% Adoption by 2030

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission, yesterday in Lagos, inaugurated the Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) Council that will further drive nationwide adoption of IPv6, having exhausted the IPv4 internet address system that is used for routing internet traffic and identifying devices on a network.



IPv6 is the latest version of the internet addressing system that allows devices such as mobile phones, computers, and smart machines to connect directly to the internet using unique address system.



IPv6 was introduced to replace the older IPv4 system, which has run out of available addresses due to the rapid growth of internet users and connected devices. Unlike IPv4, IPv6 provides a much larger number of addresses, making it easier to support modern technologies like 5G, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoTs).

Speaking during the inauguration, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, described IPv6 as critical to Nigeria’s digital future, security, and economic growth.



“IPv6 is no longer optional. It is a strategic necessity. The investments we make today will determine Nigeria’s digital competitiveness tomorrow. To address the gap, the NCC and the Nigeria IPv6 Council have introduced a National IPv6 Implementation Strategy aimed at accelerating adoption across sectors.The plan targets at least 20 per cent of government networks and 25 per cent of telecoms operators to adopt IPv6 by 2027, with broader national adoption expected by 2030,” Maida said.



Chief Executive Officer, Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), Muhammed Rudman, said the slow transition from IPv4 is largely due to weak demand, limited awareness, and the continued availability of the older system.

“Most users just want internet access. They do not care whether it is IPv4 or IPv6. That is why operators are not under pressure to migrate, even though the future depends on it,” Rudman said.



Despite Nigeria’s large digital market, Rudman said many network operators already have IPv6 capability but are not fully deploying it to customers. He noted that only a small number of networks currently provide IPv6 services to end users.

According to him, Nigeria currently trails even the African average of about six per cent, raising concerns that the country could struggle to keep up with global technology trends.



Rudman said capacity building remained a priority, and warned that Nigeria faces a growing skills gap, as many trained engineers are leaving the country, slowing progress.



Technology expert, Chris Uwaje said Nigeria must rethink its approach to digital infrastructure to achieve true digital sovereignty.

“We cannot continue to depend on outdated systems while the world is moving forward,” Uwaje said.



