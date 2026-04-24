D’Tigress to Kickoff FIBA World Cup Dress Rehearsals with WNBA Teams on Saturday

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) yesterday announced an ambitious international exhibition tour of the United States for the country’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress ahead of their 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Germany.

According to an official statement issued by the federation yesterday, D’Tigress with take on top teams from the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) in three major U.S. cities.

D’Tigress will begin their USA tour on Saturday, April 25, 2026, against the Los Angeles Sparks in San Diego, before taking on the Minnesota Lynx on April 27 in Kansas City. The team will conclude their series on May 2 with a clash against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis.

NBBF described the fixtures as a strategic opportunity for the players to test their games against elite opposition, while reinforcing the commitment to building a high-performance squad capable of competing globally.

“This tour represents more than preparation, it represents intent,” NBBF President, Amadu Musa Kida, was quoted in the statement.

“D’Tigress have established themselves as a dominant force in Africa, but our ambitions are global. Every step we take now is with the World Cup in mind,” stressed Kida who also doubles as Chairman of the board of the NNPCL, Nigeria’s national oil and gas corporation.

Head Coach, Rena Wakama, also emphasized the importance of the exposure, noting that competing against top WNBA sides will enhance the team’s tactical and physical development.

“Opportunities like this are critical for our growth as a team. It allows us to refine our identity and build the cohesion needed to succeed on the world stage,” Wakama observed.

Chairman of NBBF’s Sponsorship and Marketing Committee, Ugo Udezue, in his reaction stressed that the initiative is designed to position D’Tigress as a global sports brand while strengthening engagement with the Nigerians in diaspora.

The tour will also be supported by key partners, including Flutterwave and XE Jet, who are expected to provide digital infrastructure and logistics support respectively.