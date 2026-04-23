Stock Market Advances by N861bn on Buy Interest in Blue-Chip Coys

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian stock market, yesterday advanced by N861 billion boosted by buying interest that pushed market capitalisation above N141 trillion mark.

Similarly the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) gained 1,336.39 basis points or 0.61 per cent to close at 219,586.20 basis points.

Market breadth remained positive with 31 gainers outpacing 27 decliners. CAP, Trans-Nationwide Express, UACN, Vitafoam Nigeria and Transcorp Hotels recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent each to close at N110.00, N7.92, N11.00, N143.00 and N223.30 respectively, per share.

NASCON Allied Industries followed with a gain of 9.85 per cent to close at N188.50, while Sovereign Trust Insurance rose by 9.52 per cent to close at N2.07, per share.

On the other hand, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N9.00, per share. Abbey Mortgage Bank followed with a decline of 9.85 per cent to close at N5.95, while LivingTrust Mortgage Bank declined by 8.94 per cent to close at N3.36, per share.

Associated Bus Company lost 8.65 per cent to close at N5.70, while Haldane McCall declined by 6.23 per cent to close at N3.61, per share.

The total volume traded declined by 18.85 per cent to 683.684 million units, valued at N36.167 billion, and exchanged in 51,694 deals. Transactions in the shares of First Holdco topped the activity chart with 76.644 million shares valued at N5.783 billion. United Bank for Africa (UBA) followed with 55.258 million shares worth N2.833 billion, while Access Holdings traded 52.429 million shares valued at N1.621 billion.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded 37.386 million shares valued at N4.875 billion, while Japaul Gold & Ventures transacted 30.167 million shares worth N94.354 million.