  • Thursday, 23rd April, 2026

Sadiq Umar’s Club Ranchers Bees Promoted  to NPFL

Featured | 8 seconds ago

Ranchers Bees, co-owned by Super Eagles striker, Sadiq Umar, yesterday  won promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The Kaduna-based club, who gave former Super Eagles World Cup star, Daniel Amokachi, his break to the senior national team, won  NNL Conference D to gain promotion.

Despite losing 2-0 at relegated Gombe United yesterday, they finished with 20 points from 12 matches, two points more than closest rivals Adamawa United.

Interestingly, all four clubs promoted to the top league this season are privately owned – Doma United, Inter Lagos, Sporting Lagos and Ranchers Bees.

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