  • Thursday, 23rd April, 2026

Keyamo: ICAO Rates Nigeria Aviation 91% in Safety

Nigeria | 9 seconds ago
Festus Keyamo, Aviation Minister

Festus Keyamo, Aviation Minister

Sumaina Kasim in Abuja

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM), has rated Nigeria aviation 91 per cent in aviation safety.

Announcing the news yesterday, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo said this is one of the highest Nigeria has gotten in ICAO aviation rating.

He noted that all aviation agencies and airlines were audited and certified safe based on the findings of the ICAO visiting team.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM), had stated the on-site safety oversight audit in Nigeria last week and concluded on Wednesday.

The validation mission follows the ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) conducted between August and September 2023, in which Nigeria scored 70.12 per cent in Effective Implementation (EI).

The ICVM team lead, Mr. Jerome Patoreaux, had explained the team will collect, evaluate, and document evidence of Nigeria’s progress in implementing Corrective Action Plans (CAPs) from the 2023 audit.

He said: “We have an ICAO team that is here and remotely here to collect, evaluate, and document the evidence of progress made by Nigeria in implementing its corrective action plans”.

While outlining the team’s oversight plan, Patoreaux warned against delays in submitting evidence of safety reforms.

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