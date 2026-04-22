Shettima: Agents of Chaos, Profiteers of Conflict Sabotaging Tinubu’s Peace Efforts

• Ododo vows not to negotiate with criminals

•Zulum: job creation, infrastructure, social amenities critical to security

•Dangote, Geregu power, governors, others donate billions

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, raised the alarm over what he described as “agents of chaos and profiteers of conflict” working to undermine the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

That was as government and private sector stakeholders rallied support for Kogi State’s ambitious security initiative.

Shettima, who was represented by Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, spoke at the Kogi State Security Summit and Fundraising held in Abuja. Bllions of naira were pledged to strengthen the state’s security architecture through its Security Trust Fund.

The summit, which aimed to raise N500 billion, attracted top government officials, governors, captains of industry and security experts. It underscored growing concerns over insecurity and the need for coordinated responses.

In his address, titled, “Staying Ahead of the Storm,” Shettima warned that Nigeria could not afford complacency in the face of evolving security threats.

“A serious nation does not wait for danger to mature before it begins to think. It reads the weather before the storm and studies the fault lines before they crack,” he said.

He commended Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, for convening the summit, stating that the state’s strategic location as a gateway between Nigeria’s northern and southern regions makes proactive security planning imperative.

The vice president said the country’s security challenges were compounded by years of neglect, economic pressures, communal tensions and criminal opportunism, stressing that those benefiting from instability remain determined to frustrate government efforts.

He stated, “We cannot retreat into complacency because the agents of chaos and profiteers of conflict are always lurking in the shadows, determined to sabotage every effort to build peace and restore order.”

Ododo, in his remarks, took a tough stance against criminality, declaring that his administration will not negotiate with criminals under any circumstance.

“I was not elected to pamper the enemies of our peace. Those who choose the path of crime must be prepared to face the full weight of the law,” he said.

He described security as the foundation of development, stating that investment, economic growth and social stability depend on a safe environment.

Ododo highlighted the evolving nature of security threats, including kidnapping, terrorism and cybercrime, stressing that Kogi’s central position makes it vulnerable to infiltration by criminal elements.

He said his administration had already made significant investments in security infrastructure, including surveillance systems, communication equipment and operational support for security agencies.

The governor emphasised that government alone could not shoulder the burden, hence, the need for public-private partnership through the Security Trust Fund.

“Security is not just a responsibility; it is a shared obligation. Contributions made today are investments in peace, stability and prosperity,” he said.

On his part, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, stressed that sustainable security went beyond military action, highlighting the importance of addressing socio-economic factors, such as poverty, unemployment and infrastructural deficits.

“Without peace, there will be no security, and without security, there will be no development,” he said.

Drawing from Borno’s experience in combating insurgency, Zulum revealed that the state had reduced its security challenges by over 90 per cent through a combination of military efforts and socio-economic interventions.

He called for increased investment in modern security technology, including drones, artificial intelligence, and surveillance systems, while also urging governments to prioritise job creation, education and infrastructure development.

Earlier, Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Nasir Bello Kankarfi, and a security expert from the University of Abuja, Dr. Ayuba Oche, emphasised the strategic importance of Kogi State.

They warned that insecurity in the state could have far-reaching implications for the entire country.

Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, who served as Chief Launcher, donated N500 million and pledged 10 operational vehicles, 20 drones, and other logistics to boost security operations.

Dangote Group also donated N250 million and promised additional support in terms of vehicles and logistics.

In addition, seven state governors, either present or represented, pledged N100 million each, while several corporate organisations operating in Kogi State made commitments running into billions of naira.