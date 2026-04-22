Orji Kalu: APC Not Crushing Opposition Despite Rising Political Tensions in Nigeria

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





A former governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, dismissed allegations that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was working in concert with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suppress opposition parties.

He insisted that Nigeria’s electoral body remained independent and deserving of respect.

Speaking with journalists at the National Assembly complex in Abuja during an interaction to mark his 66th birthday anniversary, Kalu also weighed in on the state of the economy under President Bola Tinubu, the prospects of the 2027 general election, and internal political dynamics within the APC.

Reacting to claims by opposition elements, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), that the ruling party was manipulating the system through INEC, Kalu described such allegations as “frivolous” and harmful to Nigeria’s democratic image.

“The APC as a party has nothing to do with INEC. INEC is an independent body and we have a lot of respect for the Chairman.

“He is an erudite Professor of Law, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and a teacher to many lawyers. Let us stop this frivolity. People should take the electoral process and democracy seriously,” he said.

The senator warned that persistent attacks on public institutions risk undermining confidence in governance and democracy.

“We are not taking democracy seriously; we are de-marketing our country. People should start taking institutions of government seriously,” he added.

On allegations that the ruling party was coercing politicians, particularly governors, to defect to the APC, Kalu denied any form of intimidation, maintaining that political realignments were based on voluntary negotiations.

“President Tinubu has never begged anybody to leave his party or to join our party. I am a witness. If a governor decides to join APC, that is his business. We welcome him. It is a negotiation. If the negotiation is good, you come; if it is bad, you go your way. Nobody is forcing anybody,” Kalu said.