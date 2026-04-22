NUPRC Charges Independent Oil Producers on Industry Standards, Human Capital Development

• Commissions migrates to paperless operation system

Peter Uzoho





The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs. Oritsemeyewa Eyesan, has charged the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) to uphold industry standards, strengthen human capital development, and promote good corporate governance.

Eyesan gave the charge during a courtesy visit by the IPPG delegation led by its Chairman, Mr. Adegbite Falade, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, according to a statement by the agency’s Head, Media and Corporate Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu.

In her remarks, Eyesan described the IPPG as a significant force in the industry, particularly following the divestment of international oil companies, noting that the Commission values its relationship with the group.

The CCE emphasised adherence to the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, stressing the importance of human capital development and strong corporate governance.

She said, “One area I think we need to spotlight is human capital development. As the industry grows, there is a tendency of default and if we allow that to fester, it will hurt all of us.

“Because we are in a global market, the financiers are rating Nigeria; they are not rating companies, and if we do not bring our human capacity to par, then we will be creating a big problem for ourselves.”

Eyesan urged the IPPG to hold its members to the highest standards just like their foreign counterpart.

“As a pressure group, you should hold yourselves to a standard. I think that is one of the things the IOCs have done very well,” she stated.

Eyesan assured the IPPG delegation that the Commission remains committed to its mandate as a business enabler and will continue to be responsive to industry needs in line with the aspirations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The CCE further announced that the Commission has gone paperless as part of its commitment to digitise.

“When I took over, we realised we needed to transform, and we set up a transformation team. We are happy to announce that on Friday, April 18, 2026, we went paperless, and everybody collaborated to make it happen,” Eyesan said.

In his response, Falade commended the CCE for what he described as “the renewed hope of your leadership in NUPRC,” noting that the industry has experienced noticeable changes since she assumed office in December 2025.

Falade added, “You have not been here for long, but the signs are very clear as to your dynamic leadership. We will not stop emphasising that because we do not take it for granted.”

Falade, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings, urged the Commission to regularly consult with the IPPG, adding, “You can always count on and trust that the Nigerian agenda is at the heart of our mandate.”