‘I was tricked,’ Nafiu Bala Denies Backing David Mark’s ADC Takeover

– Group wants Hayatudeen to join ADC presidential race



Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ahead of the hearing today by a High Court in Abuja, factional national chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Nafiu Bala, has claimed he was misled into attending an event that ultimately resulted in a leadership change within the party.



Despite the uncertainties in the party, a group called Team Rebuild Nigeria has called on former Managing Director of Federal Savings Bank, Mohammed Hayatudeen, to contest for the presidential ticket of the ADC.

Speaking during a television programme, Bala responded to reports that he was present when former Senate President David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola were unveiled as the party’s interim National Chairman and Secretary.

According to him, he had been invited under the impression that the July 2025 gathering was simply meant to formally welcome new coalition members into the ADC, an initiative led by former chairman Ralph Nwosu.

However, he said the event turned out to be something entirely different.

“I was lured into attending what became the handover ceremony to David Mark. Ralph had told me it was only about admitting new members into the coalition.

“But that same day, Nwosu stepped down and immediately announced David Mark along with other members of the executive,” Bala explained.

Bala, who was serving as the party’s Deputy National Chairman at the time, said he only became aware of the true purpose of the event after it had already started.

He insisted that he had no foreknowledge of any leadership change and did not approve of the process.

When questioned about why he did not immediately challenge the development or seek legal redress, Bala said he first engaged in extensive consultations before submitting his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the acting National Chairman.

He further revealed that INEC later informed him that he had supposedly resigned from his position as Deputy National Chairman—an action he denies and describes as part of the alleged deception.

“Within a week, we began holding meetings. The remaining members of the NWC and NEC consulted widely across the country before making any move.

“After these consultations, I wrote to INEC, still in my capacity as Deputy National Chairman and with the backing of the remaining NWC, declaring that I had assumed office as the legitimate acting National Chairman of the party.

“Following that process, we proceeded to court,” Bala stated.

Addressing news men in Abuja, Ebekuo C. Ebekuo, said that Hayatudeen, a tested economist and board technocrat has all it takes to be the president of Nigeria in this hour of need

”We call on Mohammed Hayatu-Deen to bring his extraordinary record of economic leadership and public service to the highest office in the land.

”The next president of Nigeria will inherit an economy in distress, a security architecture in collapse, and institutions that have been systematically weakened. Fixing this will require more than goodwill and good intentions.

”It will require someone who understands how economies are rebuilt, how institutions are strengthened, and how trust between a government and its people is restored.

”That person is Mohammed Hayatu-Deen of all the credible aspirants who have joined the ADC, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, stands apart, not by declaration, but by record.

”His academic foundation spans economics, corporate strategy, governance, and global leadership. He does not just understand how the world works. He has spent decades making things work

within it.

”His private sector record crosses banking, manufacturing, aviation, cement, textiles, and hospitality, including leadership roles at marquee institutions such as the Nigerian Exchange Commission.

”These are not ceremonial positions. They are proof of the capacity to build, manage, and deliver.

”At the national level, he has shaped economic policy as chairman of the presidential transition committee on Economy’s and chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group. When Nigeria needed serious minds in serious rooms, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen was there

”He carries no corruption baggage. He has no political vendetta to prosecute.

”He arrives with only one agenda: to fix Nigeria. The decisions we make today will shape this nation’s future.

”We are therefore calling for the most prepared aspirant. A detribalised, competent leader who can unify the opposition, command the confidence of citizens, and do the hard work of national recovery.”, the leader of the Team Rebuild Nigeria declared.