Amid Strong Fundamentals, GCR Upgrades Coronation Group to A/A1 with Stable Outlook

James Emejo in Abuja





GCR Ratings has upgraded Coronation Group Limited’s national-scale long- and short-term issuer ratings to A and A1, respectively, from BBB+ and A2, with a stable outlook.

The upgrade, announced by coronation in a statement, marked a significant milestone in the Group’s credit profile, reflecting sustained improvements in capitalisation, earnings resilience, and overall balance sheet strength.

It further underscored its solid competitive positioning within Nigeria’s financial services sector and its ability to deliver consistent performance across market cycles.

According to GCR, the rating action was driven by Coronation’s stronger capital base, improved earnings capacity, and disciplined risk management framework.

The agency also highlighted the Group’s diversified operating model, which spans asset management, investment banking, securities trading, trusteeship, and insurance.

In its assessment, GCR noted that the upgrade reflected the “Group’s improved capitalisation, enhanced earnings capacity, and disciplined risk management, which collectively support a stronger credit profile and underpin the stable outlook.”

The stable outlook indicates expectations that Coronation will maintain its current financial profile over the medium term, supported by internal capital generation, a controlled risk appetite, and consistent strategic execution.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Coronation Group, Wole Onasanya, described the upgrade as a defining moment for the Group.

He said, “This upgrade affirms the strength of our strategy, governance, and execution discipline. It reflects the deliberate steps we have taken to reinforce our capital base, improve earnings quality, and build a resilient, diversified financial services platform.”

Onasanya reaffirmed the group’s commitment to delivering sustainable, long-term value to clients and stakeholders, while maintaining prudent risk management and positioning for continued growth across its core markets.

Essentially, the upgrade places Coronation within the upper tier of nationally rated financial institutions, strengthening its credibility with investors, regulators, and counterparties.

It also enhances the Group’s ability to access funding on more competitive terms as it continues to expand its operations.

Coronation reiterated its commitment to deepening its integrated platform, leveraging innovation and expertise, and maintaining strong governance standards to drive sustainable growth in an evolving macroeconomic environment.

Coronation Group Limited is a diversified Nigerian financial services group that helps individuals, businesses, and institutions manage money, grow investments, and access financial solutions.