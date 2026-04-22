ADC: 7% of Funding of Army’s Equipment Reflects APC Govt’s Lip Service to Security

• States full funding of presidential fleet while military aircraft languish is misplacement of priority

• AbdulRazaq doles out N90m support to families of fallen, injured soldiers in Kwara

•Security committee urges IPOB, ESN to lay down arms, quit banditry

•NAF air interdiction eliminates multiple terrorists in Sambisa forest

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the federal government following reports that only about seven per cent of Nigerian Army’s budget for security equipment was released in 2025.

ADC said it was outrageous that out of N336.76 billion approved for security equipment in the year, only a paltry N16.71 billion was released, while nothing was released for key logistics, such as transport and aircraft fuel, as well as military barracks.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party lamented that at a time when the country faced unprecedented security challenges, the federal government chose to concentrate resources on the maintenance of the presidential fleet while military aircraft languished due to lack of funds.

The party described the situation as an unpardonable misplacement of priority.

ADC said the underfunding of military equipment and operations significantly explained why the security situation in the country continued to deteriorate, with insurgents and terrorists becoming more emboldened by the day.

The party pointed to the recent abduction of over 400 women and children in Ngoshe, Borno State, where Boko Haram issued a N5 billion ransom demand and a 72-hour ultimatum, as evidence that the APC government had lost control of the fight against terror.

It stated that in the month of April 2026 alone, more than N12 billion was demanded in ransom by various insurgent groups.

The statement said, ‘’At a time when Nigeria is battling widespread insecurity, this is not just disturbing, it is indefensible. It is yet another example of a government that talks tough on security but fails to back it up with action.

‘’Even more alarming is that this disclosure comes as Nigerians confront yet another national tragedy.

“Reports indicate that over 400 women and children abducted in Ngoshe, Borno State are now the subject of a N5 billion ransom demand by Boko Haram, with a 72-hour ultimatum and a chilling threat that the victims may be dispersed and never seen again if the government fails to act.”

ADC stated, ‘’This is the painful reality of our country today: a country where terrorists feel bold enough to issue deadlines to the state; a country where hundreds of citizens can be held hostage while the government underfunds the very military meant to protect them.

‘’The connection between these two realities is direct. When only a fraction of security funds is released, when nothing is provided for logistics like mobility and fuel, and when equipment procurement is delayed, the result is predictable: a weakened security system.

“And when the state looks weak, those who threaten it grow stronger, with devastating consequences for ordinary Nigerians. Even more troubling is the contrast in priorities.”

Abdullahi stated, “While the military struggles with chronic underfunding, the federal government has reportedly ensured full funding for the luxurious presidential air fleet enjoyed by President Tinubu and his immediate family, even as military aircraft remain grounded due to a lack of resources.

“This paints a troubling picture of a government that is more concerned with comfort at the top than safety on the ground.’’

Kwara: AbdulRazaq Doles out N90m Support to Fallen Families, Injured Soldiers

Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, supported the families of fallen soldiers with N90 million.

AbdulRazaq announced the support in Ilorin, when he paid a get-well soon visit to six soldiers injured in a counterterrorism operation in Kemanji, Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.

He said N20 million was given to each of the families of the fallen soldiers.

The governor also announced a N5 million donation to each of those injured, saying, “The sacrifices of the security forces are priceless.”

Terrorists had launched a pre-dawn attack on the Nigerian Army Military camp in Kemanji village, but suffered heavy casualty, as the soldiers repelled the attackers, pushing them back without casualty or abduction of civilians.

It was gathered that several of the terrorists were eliminated in the fierce encounter in which three gallant soldiers paid the supreme price.

Commending the quality of care and the facilities at the Intensive Care Unit of the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital, one of his many projects, AbdulRazaq thanked the security forces for their services to their fatherland.

The governor had earlier on Monday evening, in a post shared on his social media pages, commiserated with families of the victims.

H stated, “About 3am today (Monday), our gallant soldiers courageously beat back a terrorists’ attack on their position in Kemanji, Kaiama. Many of the terrorists were neutralised by the gallant troops.

“Our brave men not only repelled the terrorists and prevented them from accessing the community, but they also ensured that no one was kidnapped as the terrorists had intended.

“In the course of repelling the attack, we lost three courageous men. My sincere condolences are with the families and loved ones of these great men who have paid the supreme price in the service of our fatherland.

“We will never forget them and others like them in various theatres across the country.”

Security Committee Urges IPOB, ESN to Lay Down Arms, Quit Banditry

A security group, Odimma Orsu Initiative Security Committee, urged Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN), to lay down their arms and abandon banditry, calling on members to embrace dialogue and lawful means in pursuing their grievances.

The committee warned that continued violence and criminality not only threatened lives but also eroded peace and hindered development across affected communities.

It, however, renewed its appeal to President Bola Tinubu and the military authorities to establish a base at Udeke Valley—now infamously known as “Murder Valley”—located in Uda village, Orsu Ihiteukwa, in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to the group, the once-ancient Udeke Valley has become the supreme headquarters and tactical base of IPOB.

It alleged that the enclave had been used as an abattoir where victims were killed and body parts traded for ritual purposes.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the spokesperson of Odimma Orsu Initiative Security Committee, Bon Okwuasoanya, reiterated the call for disarmament.

Okwuasoanya said the pursuit of self-determination must not come at the cost of turning Igboland into a wasteland.

NAF Air Interdiction Eliminates Multiple Terrorists in Sambisa Forest

Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, eliminated multiple terrorists in Sambisa Forest following a precision air interdiction conducted on April 19.

The air strike targeted fighters concealed within the Yuwe axis of the forest, after credible intelligence—supported by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)—confirmed the presence of active terrorist elements operating from fortified structures and bunkers.

In a statement, Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed that NAF air assets engaged the targets using precision munitions.

The operation resulted in the destruction of the identified structures, the neutralisation of multiple terrorists, and the elimination of key logistics facilities, as confirmed by subsequent Battle Damage Assessment.

Ejodame stated that the sustained tempo of air operations had continued to degrade terrorist networks, leaving them increasingly exposed and disrupted, while mounting pressure forced them into desperate and reactive actions.

Reaffirming the service’s resolve, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, stated, “The Nigerian Air Force will sustain relentless, intelligence-driven air operations until terrorist elements are completely neutralised. We remain committed to the protection of our personnel, the security of our nation, and the safety of all citizens.”

Aneke added that NAF would intensify precision engagements across the theatre of operations, maintaining decisive pressure on terrorist elements while strictly adhering to rules of engagement and minimising civilian harm.