2027: BWSO Presents 24 Branded Vehicles to APC for Mobilisation

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





As its contribution to the reelection bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a second term under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bala Wunti Support Organization (BWSO), has donated 24 branded busses to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as operational vehicles for the Renewed Hope Agenda initiatives in Bauchi State.

The buses which are to be used as mobilization vehicles are for the entire APC campaign structures at all levels in support of the National leadership of the APC and strengthen grassroots mobilization in Bauchi State.

While handing over the vehicles to the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, yesterday, the CEO of Bala Wunti Support Organisation (BWSO), Arch. Mukhtar Jarmajo, stated that, “It is with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment that I stand before you today on behalf of the Bala Wunti Support Organisation to formally hand over twenty-four vehicles to the Bauchi State All Progressives Congress (APC) as a contribution to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign in Bauchi State.

He added, “We are particularly honored by the presence of the APC National Chairman, His Excellency Nentawe Yilwatda, ably represented by the APC North-East Zonal Chairman, Barr. Idris Shu’aibu, who is here with us to witness this important occasion.”

He added that,” This modest but strategic contribution is our way of strengthening the party structure and enhancing its operational capacity as we collectively work towards the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

According to him,” Political parties remain the backbone of any democratic system. Their strength, organization, and reach directly determine the effectiveness of governance and the ability to connect leadership with the people. It is in recognition of this critical role that BWSO has taken this step—to support, mobilize, and reinforce the structures that sustain our democracy.”

The BWSO CEO explained that,” The distribution of these vehicles has been carefully designed to ensure inclusivity and efficiency—covering all Local Government Areas, the three Senatorial Zones, and the State Party Secretariat. We believe this will significantly improve coordination, grassroots engagement, and overall party activities across Bauchi State.”

“Let me emphasize that this gesture is not merely symbolic. It is a demonstration of our unwavering loyalty to the APC, our belief in the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our readiness to contribute meaningfully to the consolidation of democratic gains and the advancement of good governance,” he added.

He assured that BWSO remains fully committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that Bauchi State plays a pivotal role in the continued success of our great party. “On this note, I formally present these vehicles to the leadership of the APC in Bauchi State.”

In his remarks, Mohammed Baban, who represented the BoT, commended the Management of the BWSO for the vision and efforts behind the initiative which he said demonstrated foresight, unity of purpose, and a clear understanding of what it takes to build a strong and responsive political platform.

He added, “We are confident that the Bauchi State chapter will utilize this support with care and foresight, leveraging it to broaden engagement, reinforce the party’s foundation, and drive our collective ambitions forward.”

He added that, “As we move forward, let this moment remind us that progress is built on collective effort, discipline, and sustained commitment to service.”

While receiving the keys, Chairman of the Bauchi State APC, Mohammed Hassan Tilde, commended the BWSO for the gesture saying that it was the first time such was happening to the APC in Bauchi State.

Represented by the Vice Chairman, South Senatorial District, Abdulmumini Kundak, the Chairman assured that the vehicles will be utilized for the purpose it is meant for, Mobilization of people at the grassroots about the Renewed Hope Agenda initiatives.

The APC Chairman, called on other aspirants to emulate what the BWSO had done in order to drive more support for the APC and later all the candidates that will emerge.