NNPC Retail Champions Opportunities for Women with She-Fix Initiative

NNPC Retail Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), at the weekend hosted the second edition of She-Fix, its flagship women-focused initiative, in Abuja.

The event, held under the theme: “Driving Diversity, Powering Progress”, was attended by over 300 women professionals, business owners, young technicians, and energy industry leaders, the company said in a statement.

In her address, Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who described inclusion as central to national growth, called for more opportunities for women in technical and STEM-related fields.

While commending NNPC Retail for its vision in establishing the initiative, the minister called for sustained collaboration between government and the corporate sector to scale the programme further.

In her keynote address, Executive Vice President, Business Services, NNPC, Sophia Mbakwe, noted that women’s contribution within the company permeates every level, stressing that NNPC Retail, the company’s daily point of contact with ordinary Nigerians, is a space where diversity holds significant weight.

Managing Director of NNPC Retail, Huub Stokman, who was represented by the Executive Director, Finance, NNPC Retail, Valentina Kojo, stressed that women empowerment must be practical, visible, and sustainable.

In his remarks, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC, Andy Odeh, said women in today’s energy sector are leading change, building institutions, and shaping the narrative of an industry already in transition. He reiterated that when women lead, value follows, and when value follows, organisations grow and society prospers.