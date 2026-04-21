NMDPRA: No Jet Fuel Scarcity, 74 Days Stock Available

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has dismissed concerns over an impending scarcity of aviation fuel, insisting that the country currently holds a combined 74 days of supply sufficiency across inland and refinery stock. The regulator said the aviation fuel market remains adequately supplied despite recent media reports suggesting tightening availability and rising prices.

In a statement issued by its Director of Public Affairs, George Ene-Ita, the NMDPRA explained that inland stock sufficiency stands at 12 days, while refinery stock covers an additional 62 days, bringing total national availability to 74 days. The agency said the figures indicate a stable supply situation and no immediate risk of disruption in the aviation fuel value chain.

The clarification comes amid growing concerns from airline operators who have raised alarm over what they describe as a steep increase in the cost of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), with some operators reportedly purchasing the product at about N3,300 per litre. The airlines warned that the high cost of jet fuel, which remains one of their largest operating expenses, could exert pressure on ticket prices and overall airline operations if sustained.

However, the NMDPRA dismissed the N3,300 per litre figure as unrepresentative of prevailing market realities, noting that the aviation fuel market is fully deregulated and prices are determined by market forces.

It stated that the ex-gantry price of aviation fuel from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Company stood at N1,879 per litre as of April 16, 2026, slightly below the international indicative supply cost of about N1,900 per litre in Lagos.

According to the regulator, nationwide retail prices surveyed as of April 17 ranged between N1,960 per litre and N2,800 per litre, depending on location, logistics, and market dynamics. It stressed that these figures contradict claims of widespread pricing at N3,300 per litre, adding that such reports do not reflect current market conditions.