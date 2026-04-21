Marwa, Others Raise Alarm over Substance Abuse Rate, Demand National Emergency on Youth Drug Crisis

Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), and other experts raised the alarm over the growing substance abuse rate in the country, saying there is a need for national emergency to tackle the social menace in the interest of future generations.

Marwa and the other experts, including the president of Recovery Advocacy Network, Dr. Adekunle Adesina, gave the warning at the weekend in Abuja during the third edition of “Fly Above the High” conference. The event was put in place to spark awareness and collective response for a sweeping national response.

Echoing the urgency to tackle the social menace, Marwa described substance abuse as a destabilising force with far-reaching implications.

The NDLEA chairman, represented at the conference by the agency’s FCT strategic commander, Julius Dzer, outlined how the issue extended beyond individuals to affect families, communities, and the country’s broader development trajectory.

According to Marwa, “Substance abuse affects our brains and also how difficult it is to come out of it. It erases advancement for the youth. It affects the families, and it affects the society.

“It affects personal development. It affects societal development. It affects the economy. It affects the security of the country.”

He added, “Don’t attempt to experiment. Don’t attempt to start it. It holds no good for anyone.”

In his lecture at the event, Adesina disclosed that the declaration of national emergency against substance abuse would galvanise key institutions, including the Ministries of Health and Education, alongside NDLEA, into a unified strategy to address both prevention and treatment.

Rather than reacting after exposure to substance abuse, Adesina emphasised the need to reach out to the youths earlier.

He advocated integrating carefully designed drug education into the curriculum for pupils between the ages of eight and 10, stressing that shielding young minds begins with timely knowledge.

Adesina said there was a need to increase investment in counselling services at the earliest stages, stating that prompt support reduces long-term societal strain.

“Early investment saves both lives and resources,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of tightening oversight around prescription practices and regulating widely misused substances, such as codeine and tramadol.

Beyond policy, Adesina called for a cultural shift, encouraging society to recognise substance dependence as a medical condition requiring care, rather than condemnation.

In this reframed approach, he pointed to the roles of faith-based institutions, community influencers, and the media in reshaping public understanding and offering support pathways.

Adesina also made a case for the training of frontline figures—healthcare workers, school counsellors and religious leaders— identified as critical in spotting early warning signs and directing young people towards help before dependency took hold.

He added that parents must not be passive observers, saying that open discussions about drugs and peer influence should begin early, while routine drug testing should be seen through the lens of prevention rather than discipline.

Offering a complementary perspective, another expert and former President of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives’ Association (NAOWA), Hajiya Salamatu Farouq Yahaya, underscored the stabilising power of family structures in recovery journeys.

She stressed that individuals battling substance abuse were more likely to regain control within environments defined by empathy and consistency.

Rejecting blame-driven approaches, Yahaya described harsh criticism as counterproductive. She advocated patience, understanding, and encouragement. Emotional and psychological support, she stated, were indispensable in helping affected individuals rebuild their lives.

“Families should realise that drug abuse is a disease, and the way out lies in support, counselling and avoiding stigmatisation,” she said.

Further reinforcing the call for systemic change, one of the experts at the event, Dr. Samuel Abah, urged stronger regulatory enforcement, wider access to rehabilitation facilities, and sustained public awareness campaigns. Together, these measures, Abah stated, would strengthen both prevention frameworks and recovery outcomes.

While enforcement efforts had been strengthened to curb supply and reduce demand, stakeholders insisted that enforcement alone could not resolve the crisis.