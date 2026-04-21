Katung Urges Southern Kaduna to Embrace Development Politics, Support Tinubu, Sani

John Shiklam in Kaduna





The senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Sunday Katung, has urged the people of the area to embrace politics of development to attract more attention from the federal and state governments.

According to a statement by Midat Joseph, the senator made the call during his weeklong tour of the senatorial district.

The statement said the outreach was aimed at connecting directly with citizens, listening to their concerns, strengthening party structures, and aligning Southern Kaduna firmly behind President Tinubu and Governor Sani ahead of 2027.

“President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani have shown our people respect through projects, appointments, and inclusion.

“Our duty is clear. We must galvanise every ward, every polling unit, and every household to return them in 2027.

“The politics of Southern Kaduna must be the politics of gratitude and strategic alignment,” Katung said.

Katung highlighted federal government’s interventions facilitated under Tinubu’s administration, including the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, and the Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, as well as development projects initiated by Sani.

“Politics is about results, and results are what we are seeing. For decades, Southern Kaduna asked for these institutions. President Tinubu listened and acted. That is the politics of performance, not empty promises.

“Politics of development must replace politics of sentiment if the Senatorial District is to attract more federal and state attention,” Katung told stakeholders during the tour.

He praised Sani for his inclusive governance style and deliberate steps to heal old wounds and restore trust across Kaduna State.