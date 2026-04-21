In North-west, CDS Orders Troops to Crush Terrorists, Restore Lasting Peace

• Insists Nigeria must be made safe at all costs

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, directed troops of Operation Fansan Yamma to intensify operations to crush terrorists and restore lasting peace in the North-west, stressing that Nigeria must be made safe at all costs.

Oluyede gave the directive during an operational visit to Headquarters, Theatre Command, Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY), in Gusau, Zamfara State.

In a statement, Director of Defence Information, Major-General Samaila Uba, said the visit was aimed at assessing operational readiness, addressing challenges confronting troops, and boosting morale in the ongoing campaign to restore peace and security in the region.

Addressing the troops, the CDS commended their resilience, courage, and sacrifices in defence of the nation, urging them to remain disciplined, professional, and relentless in the fight against banditry and terrorism.

“The safety of our citizens rests on our shoulders. You must remain resolute and go after these criminals until they are eliminated. We must make Nigeria safe at all costs,” Oluyede said.

He assured personnel of continued support in welfare, training, and provision of necessary operational equipment to enhance effectiveness.

Oluyede also reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to sustaining pressure on criminal elements until peace was fully restored across the North-west and the country, in general.

He highlighted the importance of air support in ongoing operations, and stated that efforts were on to strengthen operational capabilities through additional platforms and improved coordination across theatres.

The CDS paid a courtesy call on the governor of Zamfara State, Mallam Dauda Lawal, where he expressed appreciation for the state government’s continued support to Operation Fansan Yamma and the military.

Oluyede also commended residents for their cooperation and called for sustained collaboration, particularly in the area of timely and credible intelligence sharing.

In his remarks, Lawal praised the armed forces for their sacrifices and sustained efforts towards restoration of peace in Zamfara State and the wider North-west region.

The visit featured an operational briefing, interaction with troops, assessment of deployments, and a media engagement.