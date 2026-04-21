FG Hands Over 200 Housing Units to Kwara Govt

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has handed over 200 units of semi-detached houses under the National Housing Programme (NHP) to the Kwara state government following the full settlement of all financial obligations for the estate.

The estate is located in Ogbondoroko, Asa Local Government Area, a statement in Abuja released by the ministry said.

Housing Minister, Ahmed Dangiwa, represented by the Director of Public Buildings, Musa Abdullahi, described the handover as a major milestone in the government’s drive to expand access to affordable housing and deepen collaboration with state governments.

“This handover underscores the federal government’s resolve to bridge the housing deficit through the National Housing Programme, while fostering strong partnerships with state governments to deliver affordable homes to Nigerians,” he stated.

The minister noted that the provision of affordable housing remains a key priority of the federal government, aimed at not only addressing housing shortages but also generating employment and stimulating economic growth.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, represented at the handover event by Dr. Nasamu Yakub, commended the Kwara State Government for its commitment and prompt fulfillment of all financial obligations, which facilitated the successful transfer of the housing units.

Kwara State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Segun Ogunsola who received the houses on behalf of the governor, appreciated the federal government for the initiative and reaffirmed the commitment of the state government in providing houses for the citizens.