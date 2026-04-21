Dangiwa: Slum Upgrade Interventions Impacted over 150 Communities in 2 Years 

Housing Minister, Ahmed Dangiwa, has stated that the ministry has reached more than 150 communities with basic amenities under its urban renewal and slum upgrading initiatives over the past two years.

Dangiwa disclosed this during his meeting with the Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN) who paid him a visit in his office in Abuja.

He said the housing ministry is set to explore partnership with NEWSAN to strengthen advocacy for water, sanitation and hygiene across the country, noting that NEWSAN’s activities align with the ministry’s goals, particularly in urban development and slum upgrading.

He explained that the ministry provides security, electricity, solar street lighting, drainages, roads, water, and sanitation in urban areas, in addition to provision of micro-stores and other basic amenities, where needed.

Dangiwa assured the delegation of the ministry’s willingness to collaborate, emphasising its importance in enhancing data-driven planning and interventions, and noting that the ministry aims to achieve SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

Dangiwa however acknowledged that due to budgetary constraints, the ministry’s interventions do not currently cover the entire country.

He explained that many legislators often channel their constituency projects to the ministry for execution, particularly in the area of water and sanitation. According to him, out of every 10 interventions received, more than 60 per cent are usually directed toward water and sanitation, as legislators consider it a more impactful intervention compared to other projects such as motorcycles and similar items sometimes provided for constituents.

He added that the ministry’s Special Projects Unit (SPU) has been actively involved in delivering interventions, saying that over the past two years, the ministry has reached more than 150 communities with basic amenities under urban renewal and slum upgrading initiatives.

“On a general note, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has been actively engaged in these interventions over the years, and we will do more once we get our budgetary allocations increased or when we get any interventions from some of our partners”, he added.