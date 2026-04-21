Court Affirms FCCPC’s Powers to Investigate Consumer Complaints

James Emejo in Abuja





The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) , yesterday welcomed the Federal High Court, Abuja judgement dismissing the suit filed by Air Peace Limited, challenging the commission’s authority to investigate consumer complaints. and issue summons in the exercise of its statutory mandate.

The judgment, delivered by Justice James Omotosho, affirmed the commission’s powers under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 (FCCPA) to receive complaints, assess matters brought before it, and take appropriate lawful steps, including investigation where necessary.

Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, FCCPC, Mr. Tunji Bello, said the judgment provided useful clarity on the importance of regulatory oversight in protecting consumers and promoting fair market practices.

He noted that the matter arose from complaints relating to unrefunded ticket fares, cancelled flights, and other service concerns affecting passengers.

In a statement issued by FCCPC Director, Corporate Affairs,

Ondaje ljagwu, Bello stressed that consumers who pay for services are entitled to fair treatment, transparency, and redress in accordance with applicable law.

He further emphasised that investigation is an administrative process intended to establish facts and determine whether further action is warranted. It does not amount to a finding of liability or wrongdoing.

According to him, the commission is committed to engaging all market participants in a fair, professional, and transparent manner, while ensuring due process at every stage of its proceedings.

He encouraged businesses operating in Nigeria to cooperate with lawful regulatory processes and to maintain effective complaint resolution systems that address consumer issues promptly and fairly.

The FCCPC will continue to act within its statutory mandate to protect consumers, promote competitive markets, and strengthen confidence in essential service sectors, including aviation.