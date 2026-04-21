2027: DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum Declares Support for Re-election of Oborevwori

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Indigenous Contractors Forum has thrown its weight behind the re-election of the state governor, Rt. Hon. Sherrif Oborevwori in 2027.

Members of the forum, at a press briefing at the weekend, unanimously agreed to work and canvases support for Oborevwori’s return to Dennis Osadebe House, Asaba, in appreciation of the infrastructural development witnessed in the state in the past three years.

Chairman of the forum, Ogie Samson, said their decision to support the re-election of Oborevwori was based on his wonderful performance, especially in the area of infrastructural development of the state.

Samson also said members of the forum had not, before now, enjoyed the tremendous support and recognition given to the body by Oborevwori.

He recalled that it was only Oborevwori that listened to the cries of members of the forum by releasing funds to DESOPADEC to pay part of the outstanding debts owed them.

Samson said the governor, since assumption of office, had been giving enough backing to the board and management of DESOPADEC, which in turn made the interventionist agency to be alive to its responsibilities, not only to the contractors but also the host communities.

He said the decision to support the re-election of the governor was for him to continue with his good work, adding “with different infrastructures springing across the state shows Governor Oborevwori has the state at heart”.

Samson assured that the governor will definitely not limit their patronage to only DESOPADEC but give them opportunity to bid and get contracts from the state just like every other contractor.

He stated, “We have shown in our own little contributions with the development of oil producing areas through DESOPADEC but now wants to do more jobs across the state. That will be our modest way of being part of the governor’s success story when it’s been written in future.”

Secretary of the forum, Prince Charles Ebigbagha, paid glowing tributes to Oborevwori for his development strides in just three years and stressed the need to support his re-election come 2027.

“Sheriff we know has done a lot for the state and not just for DESOPADEC. And for that reason, I don’t think we have any reason not to support him. All we need is to go back to our units and wards and campaign for his re-election,” Ebigbagha said.

Pioneer Chairman of the forum, Hon. Francis Obule, commended the leadership of the group for deeming it fit to support the re-election of the governor.

Pioneer Secretary of DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum, Hon. Sunny Mabiaku, declared, “We as Indigenous Contractors Forum have come to say we are very strongly behind His Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for second term.”

A leader of the forum, Princess Beauty Perekeme, urged Deltans to rally behind the re-election of the governor come 2027, saying, “This coming 2027 elections, all of us in this forum, from different ethnic nationalities, will work for our governor.

“We assure him, he will go back for second term. He has done a lot for us and I am sure he will continue to do his best for the state and her citizens and residents.”

Highlight of the briefing was a motion moved by Hon. Francis Obule, passing a vote of confidence on Oborevwori and also moving for his re-election in 2027, seconded by Hon. Anino Ajemigbogho. It was adopted by the whole members of DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum.