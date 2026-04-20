Shettima Extols Virtues Of Elumelu’s Father-in-law At Funeral Ceremony

.Conveys Tinubu’s condolences, says late Pa Ogbue’s values remain visible in his children

.Bags traditional title, Odoziani 1 of Aniocha

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima has extolled the virtues of late Sir Israel Chinwuba Ogbue, father-in-law of Chairman of Heirs Holdings/UBA Group, Chief Tony Elumelu, saying he lived a life well spent, planting values that are visible in the lives of his children.

According to him, that Pa Ogbue, who passed away peacefully on February 18, 2026, was the only surviving child of his parent speaks to a depth of strength many are unable to fully grasp, and to carry such a burden and still live with gratitude and grace is the mark of a man who understood life and made peace with it.

Shettima, who spoke at the weekend when he led the Federal Government delegation to the funeral ceremony of the late Sir Ogbue in Onicha-Olona community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, also conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to the family of the deceased, as well as the people and government of Delta State.

“On behalf of President Bola Tinubu, I extend our condolences and our respect to the family, the people of Onicha-Olona, and the government and people of Delta State. We honour the life he lived and the example he set,” he said.

The Vice President observed, however, that the burial ceremony was a celebration of life, as the late Sir Ogbue lived a life of legacy that will outlive generations yet unborn.

He said, “At a moment like this, we can list achievements, we can recount titles, but what matters most is the life behind them. Pa Ogbue lived a life of meaning. He served, he guided, and he left things better than he met them.

“And so, while we feel the weight of his passing, we must also recognise that this is a celebration. A celebration of a long life, well lived. A celebration of a legacy that will continue through generations.”

Consoling Elumelu over his father-in-law’s demise, Shettima recalled that the United Bank for Africa (UBA) founder had often spoken about the bank’s journey.

The Vice President said those who understood the story are aware that Pa Ogbue’s wisdom and calm leadership helped in guiding the bank at critical moments.

“He brought stability when it was needed and ensured that growth never lost its moral compass. This was a man who believed in balance. In a world that often chases excess, he chose moderation.

“He taught that ambition must be guided, that success must not come at the cost of one’s peace, and that a life of contentment is a life well lived,” Shettima further said.

The well-attended ceremony attracted dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria, who came to sympathise with the Elumelu and Ogbue families.

The Vice President also paid a condolence visit to the Elumelu family country home, where he was conferred with the traditional title of Odoziani 1 of Aniocha, meaning, the one who restores glory of the land.

The revered honour is bestowed on distinguished personalities in recognition of their service, leadership, and contributions to society, as well as their support for the progress and development of the Aniocha community.