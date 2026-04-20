IHS Showcases 19 Home-grown Startups to Global Investors

Emma Okonji

One year after establishing the state-of-the-art Ilorin Innovation Hub in collaboration with Kwara State Government, IHS, a global telecoms infrastructure company, at the weekend, showcased 19 startups that have been trained in the last one year to global investors.

Out of the over 50 startups that have been groomed in the first cohort, IHS showcased 19 of them that were market ready with their solutions to global investors that watched them pitch their solutions during the Ilorin Innovation Hub Demo Day, which was held at the innovation hub. Speaking during the event, the Chief Commercial Officer, IHS Nigeria, Mr. Akeem Adeshina, said IHS partnered Kwara State Government in creating the innovation hub for the younger generation to have the place, the access, and the platform to actually flourish.

“We have brought in global investors, the government, the financiers, and even the customers, and corporate organisations to listen to the startups, and hear them actually change the world,” Adeshina said.

Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer, IHS Nigeria, Kazeem Oladepo, said in the last one year, IHS, through the innovation hub, had the opportunity to work with young people and specialists to grow talent and nurture them.

“Today we’re showcasing the work that they’ve done in the past few months, and we’re also looking at our journey so far with the state government in the aspiration to deepen talent, to create innovative businesses, to transform our communities and to change lives generally across communities where we operate,” Oladepo said.