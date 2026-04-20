  • Monday, 20th April, 2026

Police Inspector Robber Killed in Niger 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

*Other gang members on the run


Laleye Dipo in Minna

Nemesis has caught up with a Police Inspector, Jido Ahmed, who was killed after he and his gang robbed a Petrol Filling Station in Kontagora, Niger State, last Thursday.

Inspector Ahmed, according to reports, led two other members of the robbery gang to rob the Petrol station behind the BCG area of the town.

According to eyewitnesses, Ahmed and members of his gang carried out the operation riding on motorcycles.

During the raid they reportedly shot the petrol attendant in the chest before making away with the days sales kept in the vault of the gas station.

But the police anti-crime patrol team was alerted and they swiftly arrived at the station during which inspector Ahmed was shot in the leg but his co-robbers reportedly escaped with the loot.

It was gathered that the fatally Injured officer was brought to the police clinic in Minna, where he died as a result of the gunshot injuries.

Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer and Superintendent of Police, Wasiu Abiodun, when contacted confirmed the story.

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