Osun 2026: Oyebamiji Promises Inclusive Governance, Woos Non-indigenes 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has pledged that his administration would integrate non-indigenes and other interest groups into governance, if elected in the August 15 poll.

Oyebamiji made this known during a public engagement meeting with the members of the Arewa community in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

He was represented at the meeting by a former Special Adviser on Civic Engagement to ex-governor Gboyega Oyetola, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.

The APC candidate said his administration would adopt a structured approach to fostering an inclusive and participatory governance that accommodates all segments of the society.

“This framework will bridge the gap between government and the grassroots, ensuring that public policies reflect the direct needs and input of the people.

“The administration will bring all of them on board and make them participate actively in governance. They will give them a sense of belonging,” he said.

Oyebamiji further assured that the residents would be actively involved in both the policy formulation and implementation.

He said such inclusiveness would help harness the state’s potential in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the overall benefit of the people.