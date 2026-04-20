Lagos Unveils All-Inclusive Cybersecurity Guidelines to Strengthen Digital Safety

The Lagos State Government has released a set of Cybersecurity Guidelines, a strategic framework designed to enhance digital safety for businesses, public institutions, and residents.

This development is said to represent another step in Lagos’ mission to become a SMART, secure, and globally competitive digital hub.

As Africa’s fastest-growing technology ecosystem – home to thousands of enterprises – Lagos faces increasing exposure to cyber risks.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) estimates that Nigeria loses over $500 million (approximately ₦250 billion) annually to cybercrime, underscoring the urgency for stronger, coordinated security measures.

The guidelines noted that while Lagos was rapidly evolving into a SMART City, this progress brought heightened vulnerability to cyber threats.

The newly issued guidelines outlined clear, practical, and scalable cybersecurity best practices for small businesses, medium and large enterprises, and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

They were aligned with key national frameworks, including the Cybercrime Act (2024), the Nigeria Data Protection Act (2023), and the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (2021).

The document emphasised that these recommendations were not regulatory mandates but tools designed to empower stakeholders with practical, context-specific guidance.

Breaking the news, the Lagos State Government reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a secure digital environment that promotes innovation, investment, and public trust.

The guidelines further strengthened Lagos State’s leadership in advancing digital trust and building a resilient, future-ready digital economy.

The Government praised the Lagos State Cybersecurity Advisory Council, chaired by Prof. Fene Osakwe, for its strategic leadership and technical expertise in developing the framework.

Special recognition was also extended to the Commissioner for the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Tubosun Alake, whose vision and support were instrumental in driving this initiative.