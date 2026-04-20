Daniel Shut Out of Ogun East Senatorial Meeting for Insisting on Entering Premises With Busload of Supporters

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The senator representing Ogun East in the National Assembly, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has been prevented from entering the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial meeting holding in Ijebu-Ode.

It was gathered that Daniel was denied access as he was told that he could not be allowed into the premises with a busload of his supporters.

According to findings, the bus was not allowed in because the security men at the entrance could not identify those in the bus with Daniel.

Daniel, a former governor of Ogun State, is seeking a second term as the senator for Ogun East Senatorial District.

However, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is also seeking the APC ticket to the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The struggle for the APC ticket in the senatorial district has been the cause of crisis between Abiodun and Daniel.

A viral video on Facebook showed how the bus conveying Daniel to the meeting holding at Adeola Odutola Hall, Ijebu Ode, was prevented from entering the venue of the meeting while some men were talking from outside the gate to the people inside to allow him entry.

It was learnt that crucial decisions concerning the Ogun East senatorial ticket might be taken at the meeting.

Addressing his supporters outside the gate, Daniel said he had been at the gate since 10:00am for the APC Caucus meeting but was not allowed into the venue.

He said: “Today is our caucus meeting in Ijebu-Ode. I had arrived since 10:00am but they said i cannot enter.

“If they do anything here today and I am not allowed to participate, whatever they do will be null and void. Leave them, let them continue to play.”

As at the time of filing thie report, Daniel is yet to gain entry into the venue of the meeting.

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