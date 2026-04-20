CWG Shareholders Laud Board on 70 Kobo Dividend, Sustained Profitability

Kayode Tokede

Shareholders of CWG Plc have unanimously approved a final dividend of N0.70 kobo per share for the 2025 financial year, applauding the Board and management for sustaining a trajectory of rising profitability.

The approval came at the group’s 21st Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, where the Board’s recommendation of 70 kobo per share, a 79 per cent increase on the 39 kobo paid for the prior year, was met with broad commendation by shareholders.

Chairman of the Board, Dr. Phillip Obioha, assured shareholders of the group’s continued focus on delivering stronger value to all stakeholders and growing returns year on year.

“The Board is pleased to recommend a dividend of 70 kobo per share for the year ended 31 December 2025, representing an increase of approximately 79 per cent over 39 kobo per share paid in the prior year. This recommendation reflects the Board’s confidence in the sustainability of CWG’s earnings trajectory and our commitment to delivering consistent and growing returns to our shareholders,” he said.

The company delivered robust financial results in 2025 despite a challenging operating environment. The group recorded a profit before tax of N7.8billion, a 78 per cent increase from the N4.42billion posted the previous year, while revenue rose 41.4 per cent from N46.35billion in 2024 to N65.56billion in 2025. Gross profit margins also strengthened, driven by disciplined cost management and operational efficiency.

Speaking on the sidelines of the AGM, Dr Obioha explained that CWG benchmarks its finances internally against the US dollar as a hedge against naira inflation, and that the target is to build a $500million business within the next few years.

Detailing the operational performance behind the year’s results and the trajectory that drives the company’s growth ambitions over the coming years, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Adewale Adeyipo pointed to strong regional performance, cost discipline, and expanding technology partnerships as the key engines of growth.

He noted that Nigeria remained CWG’s largest and most strategic market in 2025, contributing the highest share of revenue and overall growth. However, CWG Ghana recorded solid performance, supported by improved governance frameworks, enhanced compliance systems, and renewed investments in capacity building, including the relaunch of the CWG Academy and expansion of cybersecurity offerings.

“These efforts have enabled us to sustain healthy margins, win new customers, and strengthen our credibility, particularly in regulated sectors,” Adeyipo said.

He described 2025 as a landmark year for Uganda operations, where CWG recorded strong financial results, secured strategic partnerships, and expanded into new markets. In Cameroon, the company recorded renewed growth momentum across key business segments, reinforcing the effectiveness of its unified group strategy.

On how the group has managed costs in a challenging macroeconomic environment, Adeyipo said the focus has been on sweating existing assets rather than creating new ones.

“Despite the rising costs, we have been able to leverage some of our existing assets, which requires us to do more with existing assets than creating more based on the appetite of the markets we serve. That process started some 24 months ago – identifying critical assets and getting better optimisation and utilisation of them. It has really helped to increase the profit lines,” he said.

Adeyipo also noted that technology has been a significant growth lever, enabling the company to capitalise on demand trends across the industries it serves. He expressed confidence that the momentum built in 2025 would carry the group firmly into 2026.

Chief Operating Officer Afolabi Sobande was equally confident about the company’s prospects for 2026, describing CWG’s approach as one rooted in solving real business problems for clients.

“We provide technologies to our customers and help them solve real problems. That has been our mantra at CWG. With this focus, we’ve been able to sustain our performance and ensure we provide relevant solutions that address the actual needs of the customer,” he said.

Sobande acknowledged the impact of inflation and rising operational costs but noted that management has since implemented proactive measures to ensure cost efficiency and long-term sustainability.