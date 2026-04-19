AMTY Names Obinna Ufudo Anambra Corporate Person of the Decade

Renowned boardroom strategist, investor, and transformational business leader, Obinna Chidi Ufudo, is set to be honoured as Anambra Corporate Person of the Decade by the organisers of the Anambra Man of the Year Awards (AMTY), in recognition of his influence on corporate governance, enterprise growth, and strategic leadership across Nigeria’s economic landscape.

According to AMTY organisers, the prestigious honour is in recognition of Ufudo’s exceptional track record in driving high-impact corporate transformations, executing landmark transactions, and providing visionary leadership across key sectors, including banking, energy, investments, and large-scale enterprise development.

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Ufudo has carved a niche as a respected voice in boardroom governance and institutional leadership. He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of Heirs Holdings Limited, a leading pan-African investment company with interests in financial services, power, hospitality, and energy.

He also sits on the Board of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc and serves as a Non-Executive Director of Nestoil Limited, bringing decades of strategic, operational, and investment expertise to bear in these roles.

Further consolidating his footprint in Nigeria’s financial services space, Ufudo is the Founder and Chairman of Atiat Limited, an emerging financial services platform with interests in leasing, consumer credit, insurance, and mobility solutions. He is also Co-Founder and Chairman of LoanBook Limited, a fast-growing consumer credit company expanding access to finance across multiple states in Nigeria.

Perhaps, Ufudo’s most defining corporate legacy remains his tenure as President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp Plc), where he led one of the most remarkable turnarounds in Nigeria’s corporate history. During his leadership, the conglomerate recorded strong earnings growth, executed the strategic $300 million acquisition of the 972MW Ughelli Power Plant, and delivered a more than tenfold increase in market capitalisation, firmly repositioning Transcorp as a dominant player in Nigeria’s power and investment ecosystem.

Before then, he served as Founding Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Heirs Holdings, where he played a pivotal role in building a formidable pan-African investment platform with significant cross-sectoral influence. His banking career also saw him rise through the ranks at United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), where he was part of the core team that successfully executed the historic UBA–Standard Trust Bank merger, which stands out till date as one of the most consequential consolidations in Nigeria’s banking industry. He began his professional journey at FSB International Bank, laying a solid foundation in financial services and corporate operations.

Beyond the boardroom, Ufudo who holds the traditional title of Ochendo Nnobi has also distinguished himself through impactful philanthropy and community development. As Founder and Chairman of the Sir Pius Ufudo Foundation, he has championed transformative initiatives in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development in Nnobi, Anambra State. Notable interventions include the development of a solar-powered community water scheme spanning over 3.5 kilometres, the establishment of the Sir Pius Ufudo educational complex with a modern library housing over 17,000 books and and a 400-seater multipurpose hall; in addition to his sustained support for schools and healthcare access programmes benefiting hundreds of indigenes annually. He also funds the Nnobi Health Insurance Scheme, which covers over 500 indigenes annually, among other interventions.

A British Chevening Scholar, Ufudo holds a Master’s degree in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the University of Reading, United Kingdom, and an Executive MBA from IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Spain. He also completed the Advanced Management Programme at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Further speaking on the award, AMTY organisers noted that the honour not only recognises Ufudo’s professional excellence but also celebrates his legacy as a visionary institution-builder, a meticulous strategist, and a driver of sustainable growth, whose far-reaching impacts have continued to shape corporate governance standards, strengthen organizational resilience, and inspire a new generation of financial experts and business leaders across Nigeria and beyond.