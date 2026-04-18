TTTS team pay glowing tribute to late ex-Delta deputy governor Benjamin Elue

The Train The Trainers Summit (TTTS) team, powered by The Duke’s Infant & Child Foundation (TDICF), on Friday joined Uche Elue Monu, trustee of TDICF, her family, and dignitaries in Obior, Delta state, to bid farewell to Benjamin Elue, a former deputy governor of the state.

Augusta Anyanwu-Egbom, founder of TDICF and convener of TTTS, and Rotimi Eyitayo, global coordinator of TTTS, were present in solidarity with Elue Monu, who also chairs the TTTS organising committee.

In a statement, the group said Elue lived a life defined by service, wisdom, humility, and commitment to community and nation-building, noting that his legacy continues through the lives he impacted.

“For us as an organisation, this moment is deeply personal,” the statement reads.

“Even in grief, we are reminded of the enduring legacy of leadership, integrity, and service he passed on — values that Mrs. Uche Elue Monu continues to embody through her tireless commitment to raising a new generation of leaders through the Train The Trainers Summit.”

The group said as TTTS prepares to expand to other parts of the country, including Lagos and Abuja, it will move forward with a renewed sense of purpose inspired by Elue’s legacy.

“Today, we honour a life well lived,” the statement added.

“We celebrate a legacy that will never fade.”

“And we recommit to raising leaders who will carry the torch forward.”

“May his soul rest in perfect peace.”