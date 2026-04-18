Tackle Insecurity Now, Mass Burial In Jos, Benue, Others Unacceptable, Group Tells Tinubu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency, confront and overcome the problem of insecurity in the country decisively.

It said though it was aware what was being witnessed today are the consequences of the compromised security architecture inherited by the present administration.

However, it stressed that the situation where innocent people are killed in Jos, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Bassa in the Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, and other states of the country, is totally unacceptable and reprehensible.

It stressed that similar cases have continued to occur in Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara, Borno states.

NBC President, Dr. Israel Akanji, stated this yesterday in Abuja during the 113th annual session with the theme: ‘Entering into Newness through the Fruit and the Gifts of the Holy Spirit’.

He stated: “The menace of insecurity in the country, occasioned by the seemingly endless, senseless, brutal, torturous and unprovoked killings, which has been termed genocide; kidnapping, terrorism and banditry, have become totally unbearable for us in Nigeria.

“And in view of the availability and affordability of technology, perpetrators of these evil acts have continued to be audacious enough as to be making viral the clips and images of their very act of dehumanising our fellow Nigerians.

“The linked government is the only agency that has the authority of using force to subdue these enemies of our nation. And while we commend our security agencies and their chiefs for a job well done so far in reducing this ugly situation, it has become imperative to urge them to do more.

“We are aware that what we are seeing today are the consequences of the compromised security architecture inherited by the present administration.

“Yet, we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, confront and overcome the problem of insecurity in the nation decisively.

“The situation where we are doing mass burials as we are witnessing in Jos, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Bassa in the Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, and other states of the country is totally unacceptable and reprehensible. Similar cases have continued to occur in Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara, Borno states.”

Akanji also called on the judiciary and the Police too to rise up to the challenges through accelerated arrest and prosecution of those responsible for insecurity.

He added that this is not the time to pay lip service to the inadequate security situation of the country or continue to allow impunity to fester.