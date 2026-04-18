Ex-Imo Deputy Gov Madumere Pledges Holistic Leadership In Owerri Senatorial Zone

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has emphasised that the time for a paradigm shift is now and urged the electorate and stakeholders of Owerri Senatorial zone to remain optimistic, focused as a new dawn beckons with sustainable, inclusive, impactful and holistic leadership in Owerri Senatorial constituency, come 2027.

Prince Madumere made this known while addressing journalists in Owerri, Imo State capital, in respect of his triumphant entry into the Owerri Senate contest under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The human development expert highlighted that he has prepared a blue print tailored towards the needs and aspirations of the citizenry of Owerri Senatorial constituency.

According to him, as a business development expert he has the capacity, acumen and dexterity to provide the much needed people-oriented representation to his people, indicating that Owerri Senatorial Constituency deserves the best in the next National Assembly.

Madumere emphasised that he adopted PDP because of the conviction that the party is grassroot-oriented, with national spread, acceptability and populated with progressive minds and intellect.

The philanthropist stressed that for now, he will embark on strategic engagement, consultations and mobilisation of the electorate aimed at wooing and widening electoral opportunities.

He said, “I am determined and resolute, going by my pedigree, experience, exposure, reach and contact. I stand a better chance to clinch the ticket of my party , PDP. For me , I envisage victory, the electorate would play their role and I am prepared to approach and appeal to their conscience as they are the determinant of where the pendulum swings at the end of the day.”

He highlighted that, this is the time for the Owerri Senatorial zone to send the best to represent them in the Senate. Embrace holistically, its first eleven, display seriousness, resilience, thought provoking contemplation and methodology, engage in mutual dialogue for optimal productivity in the Senate.

Madumere revealed that with his experience, competence and exposure, Owerri Senatorial zone Constituency, will experience a fresh dimension of representation, if elected, stressing that he is prepared to serve the people conscientiously and tirelessly at the National Assembly.

The former deputy governor highlighted that he has been tried and tested in the political horizon and found trustworthy and this is the time to confront the challenges in the Owerri Senatorial zone.

Madumere expressed optimism in his capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to the populace and expressed delight that the people are rooting for him and with God and the citizenry, all obstacles are surmountable.

The technocrat indicated that the Owerri Senatorial constituency requires excellent representation, not experimentation, coupled with pragmatic, innovative representatives in the next dispensation.

He indicated that he is prepared to offer effective and credible representation, purposeful leadership that will entrench transformative turnaround in the Owerri Senatorial constituency.

Madumere assured of extraordinary delivery of the citizens’ needs and aspirations, when elected to the National Assembly, as he is equipped professionally with the heart beat of leadership.

He said, “As a technocrat, I am in the race to reassure renewed aspirations among the people of Owerri Senatorial Constituency. They deserve the best and they should send their best to the National Assembly come 2027. I am ready and prepared to serve my people and I am offering myself unconditionally to my people, if they want the best results come 2027.

“Elect me to serve you in the Senate, this is the appropriate time, I will not disappoint our people. I will work proactively, embrace all with a robust vision and mission, entrenched in providing basic infrastructure revival, youth empowerment and human capital enhancement.”