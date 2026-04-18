Coscharis Motors and Asia Star Strengthen Partnership to Drive Electric Mobility in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

Coscharis Motors, the leading representative of various automobile global brands in Nigeria in strategic partnership with Asia Star, a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) bus manufacturer, is advancing its mission to deliver cleaner and sustainable mobility solutions across Nigeria.

Following the successful deployment of Asia Star EV buses to Abia State, the Asia Star team recently visited Coscharis Motors facilities in Lagos as their partner in Nigeria on a working engagement aimed at deepening their strategic collaboration and optimizing performance delivery in the Nigerian market.

Receiving the Asia Star team on behalf of Coscharis Motors, Mr. Ufuoma Umukoro who is the Director of Sales and Aftersales welcomed the Chinese partners that the visit really showed the importance of the new partnership to both parties to deliver value in the new terrain of delivering quality electric vehicles to the Nigeria market. In his words, Umukoro said, “The Asia Star team’s visit allowed us to align more closely on our shared goals and values. From insightful discussions to an extensive tour of our showrooms, aftersales facilities, and assembly plant, this engagement underscores our commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and delivering top-quality electric mobility solutions to Nigerians.”

The leader of the Asia Star team, Mr. Will Shi, Business Manager for Africa and the Pacific Region, Overseas Marketing through their interpreter was excited with what he and his team saw in terms of serious investment on well laid showrooms, well equipped aftersales workshops and an ultra – modern Assembly Plant during the visit. According to Shi, “this visit is to confirm the pedigree of our new partner in Coscharis that can help us deliver quality electric vehicles into the Nigerian market and we can confidently affirm with what we’ve seen so far that we have the right partner in Coscharis to complement our own pedigree in the automotive industry”.

As a wrap of the visit, the leader of Coscharis Motors’ Technical team for the EV business, Mr. Chukwu Opara equally gave some feedback updates on the recently delivered EV buses to Abia State government towards the enhancement of delivering a joint customer satisfaction model in order to grow the EV business for more collaboration that will eventually deliver more sales opportunities for both organizations.

The visit reflected the dedication of both Coscharis Motors and Asia Star to fostering excellence in EV deployment, ensuring operational efficiency, and accelerating the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions across the country.

Coscharis Motors is a leading automotive company in Nigeria, representing globally respected brands like Jaguar LandRover, BMW, Grenadier, Ford, Renault and Geely across sales, aftersales, and assembly plant. The company is committed to providing innovative mobility solutions while promoting sustainability and excellence in service delivery.