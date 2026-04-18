Dayo Alebiosu: Fela Taught My Father Street Sense, Politics Made Him Master

Hon. Dayo Bush Alebiosu is the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructre Development in Lagos State. He is also the first son of Otunba Busura Adedeji Alebiosu. In this interview with journalists on his father who will be 90 years old soon, he bares his mind on some of the things that made his father a strong force in politics and the secrets behind his success over the last five decades. Bennett Oghifo brings the excerpts:

To you personally, who is Baba Bush Alebiosu?

He is a lot of things rolled into one. Growing up, I used to wonder why he was so tough. At some point, I even asked my mum if he was truly my father because of how firm he could be. But looking back now, I am deeply grateful for that upbringing. He was intentional about moulding us. His level of wisdom, experience, and understanding is something I find remarkable. When you engage him, he already has an idea of where you are coming from, yet he allows you to express yourself. He listens, and more importantly, he bows to a superior argument. That is one quality I truly admire. He has a very strong personality, not someone you can push around, yet his heart is incredibly large. When he stands with you, he is fully committed. He doesn’t turn back. He believes in what he believes in and pursues it relentlessly until results are achieved.

How would you describe him as a father and mentor?

He has been everything: a father, a mentor, and a solid rock. If I had the opportunity to choose again, I would choose him over and over. Over time, our relationship has evolved. A father protects you, but a mentor exposes you to risks in a controlled way so you can grow. That is who he has become to me. He gives you the freedom to think. I like to call it “intelligent independence.” He listens for understanding, not just to respond. And when emotions are high, I have learnt to step back and engage him when he is ready for logical conversation. He also instilled values that have become part of who I am, integrity, punctuality, and discipline. He never jokes with his health, he has never been late to a meeting, and he never makes promises he cannot keep.

What are some early life lessons you learnt from him?

One lesson that has stayed with me all my life came from a childhood experience. I once gave a classmate money to buy something for me, and when he didn’t deliver, I confronted him physically. My father saw what happened and corrected me. Instead of fighting, he told me I should have exercised patience and even prayed for the person. At the time, I didn’t understand it. But as I grew older, especially in business, I realised the wisdom in that advice. He wired us to think differently, to see solutions, not just problems. For him, every problem has a solution; you just need to look closely.

Did you always know he was influential in the community and Lagos politics?

Honestly, I grew up in it. It was like water around me. I saw people constantly around him. He served as a councillor in 1976, was elected into the Lagos State House of Assembly in 1979, and re-elected in 1983. So, his influence was not something I “discovered”, it was something I lived with. Over time, I came to understand the depth of it. He is a natural problem solver. I have watched him handle situations repeatedly with precision. That is what I call “perfect practice.” Not just doing something over and over, but doing it the right way consistently.

How would you describe him as a politician?

He is unique and highly principled. The first thing he stands for is fairness. He has an incredible ability to detect issues before they escalate, almost like a radar. He is also very resilient. Once he commits to something, he stays with it until results are achieved. That staying power is something I have inherited. He believes leadership is about sacrifice and listening. He often says a good leader must be ready to sacrifice for the people and must listen to them sincerely. Character is everything to him. He values relationships deeply and understands that alliances are built on long-term interests, not convenience.

Can you share a significant example of his impact in public service?

One that stands out is his role in addressing land issues in Kosofe. At a time, about three-quarters of the area was under government acquisition, which could have displaced many residents. He fought to ensure people were not unfairly burdened. Instead, they were allowed to regularise their ownership at a very minimal cost, about N1,000 at the time. Today, those same properties are worth tens or even hundreds of millions of naira. That, to me, is real empowerment, touching lives in a way that changes their future. He also played key roles in the creation of Kosofe Local Government and its subsequent divisions into Agboyi-Ketu and Ikosi-Isheri. His contributions to grassroots development are significant.

What about his influence behind the scenes?

He is a very private person. He doesn’t like publicity and prefers to work quietly. Many of his contributions are not in the public domain. But if you look at structures like the Governance Advisory Council, you will understand the kind of role he has played in ensuring political stability in Lagos State over the years. He believes in leading from behind and letting the results speak.

Are there personal experiences that reveal another side of him?

Yes, quite a few. For instance, growing up, he pushed me very hard academically. At the time, he didn’t realise I was dyslexic. When we eventually discovered it, he was deeply reflective and even apologised for how tough he had been. That showed his humility and willingness to grow. He is someone who keeps reinventing himself. There are also lighter moments from his younger days, like stories of his time in London with Fela Kuti. They were roommates, and he would often cook while Fela entertained friends. Those experiences shaped his street-smart nature, he is rarely caught off guard.

How does he handle challenges, betrayal, or setbacks?

He moves on. He adapts. He doesn’t dwell on negativity. He believes people may not be useful today but could be tomorrow, so he keeps relationships open Even in my own life, during health challenges or political setbacks, he remained strong and guided me with clarity. He always emphasised loyalty, patience, and perspective.

What final message would you like to give him on his 90th birthday?

On behalf of all of us; his children, both biological and political, we say thank you. Thank you for your sacrifices, your guidance, and the values you have instilled in us. It is a privilege to be called your child. If we had the opportunity to choose again, we would choose you again and again. We pray that God continues to bless you with good health and long life to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Happy 90th birthday, Baba. God bless you.