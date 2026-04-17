Six Nabbed as Police Avert Planned Bomb Attacks in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital, might have narrowly escaped a bomb attack, following a police operation that led to the arrest of six suspects allegedly plotting to unleash terror on key government infrastructure.

Addressing journalists in Akure, yesterday, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, said it foiled the planned attack on April 15, 2026, after acting on what it described as “credible and actionable intelligence” about a criminal syndicate operating across state lines.

“Acting swiftly on intelligence received, our operatives were strategically deployed to the identified location, where the suspects were apprehended before they could execute their planned attack.

“A search of the suspects’ hideout in the Oke-Odu area of Akure uncovered materials suspected to be components for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), alongside other incriminating items.

“Recovered exhibits include 217 bottles, a bag of sugar, 17 mobile phones, two laptops, N187,000 in cash, criminal charms, and motorcycles,” Lawal stated.

The suspects were identified as Adekunle Prosper (56), Ojo Olumide (39), Tope Kolawole (40), Ahmed Salihu (40), Bolaji Adebowale (46), and Gbadebo Abidemi (43).

Preliminary investigations, according to the CP, revealed that the group was actively assembling explosive devices allegedly intended for deployment at strategic locations.

“A document mapping out potential targets was also recovered, indicating a premeditated and coordinated plan,” he disclosed.

Lawal warned property owners to be vigilant, urging them to properly screen tenants.

“House owners and property managers must carry out thorough background checks to prevent their premises from being used as criminal bases,” he said.

In a related development, the Command said it also arrested 10 suspected cultists, including a notorious kingpin, during a crackdown in Ondo Town.

Adebowale said those arrested included Oluwatosin Temitope, who had been on the police wanted list over a string of violent incidents as Police linked him to the shooting of a victim identified as “Primo” in March 2026 and another attack at a popular bar in 2025.