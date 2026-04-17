Keyamo Calls for Aircraft Maintenance Hubs in Africa to Stop Capital Flight

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has called for urgent and unified action to transform Africa’s aviation sector, insisting that the region must become self-sustaining in aircraft maintenance to curb current capital flight from the continent.

Speaking at the 2026 Ethiopian Aviation Forum in Addis Ababa, Keyamo commended Ethiopian Airlines and described it as a model of African excellence and a proof that the continent can compete at the highest global level through strategic vision and sustained investment.

The minister lamented the billions of dollars Africa loses annually to overseas aircraft maintenance, stressing that the continent must develop its own Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capacity.

He said Nigeria is already moving in that direction, with reforms aimed at building regional maintenance hubs, strengthening technical training, and attracting private sector investment.

Keyamo also spoke about air cargo, describing it as the backbone of modern economies and critical to the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He noted that Nigeria is investing in cargo infrastructure and digital systems to position itself as a major logistics hub in West Africa, while urging African countries to harmonise customs processes and improve connectivity.

On the future of aviation, the Minister said Africa must not remain a passive consumer of global technology.

He pointed to emerging trends such as artificial intelligence, drone operations, and smart airports, stressing that Nigeria is building local capacity through partnerships and training to ensure the continent plays an active role in shaping the industry.

The minister also underscored the growing urgency of climate change, calling for practical steps toward sustainable aviation, including cleaner fuels, modern aircraft fleets, and environmentally efficient airport operations.