INEC Adjusts Campaign Timeline for Osun Guber Election, LP Protests Change of REC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the last day for political parties’ campaigns for the Osun State governorship election is now midnight on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, in a statement said this was in line with Section 98(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, which provided that campaigns shall end 24 hours prior to election day.

The commission had on the 26th of February 2026, issued the Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 general election and adjusted the Osun State governorship election forward by one week from the 8th of August 2026 to the 15th.

Haruna added: “As a result of this adjustment, the last day for political parties’ campaigns in the state is now midnight on Thursday, August 13, 2026, in line with Section 98(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, which provides that campaigns shall end 24 hours prior to election day.

“The Commission urged all political parties, candidates, and stakeholders to strictly adhere to the revised timeline.”

INEC said it remained committed to the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections.

Meanwhile, a factional National Vice Chairman, South West of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Abayomi Arabambi, has petitioned President Bola Tinubu, over a recent transfer of Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Mutiu Agboke, and the appointment of one Mrs. Toyin Babalola as his replacement.

He added that the people of Osun State should be left alone to vote for whosoever they wanted as their governor, saying it was the only path to a credible election and a peaceful 2027

Arabambi stated this while addressing a press conference, yesterday, in Abuja.

He expressed worry over a series of administrative actions within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which he described as a threat to the country’s democracy.

He explained that the appointment, tenure, and removal of RECS were not matters of administrative convenience or whimsical decision-making by the INEC Chairman.

Arabambi cited the Third Schedule, Part 1, Item F, Paragraph 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 154(1), which stated that RECs were appointed by the president and must be confirmed by the senate.

He pointed out that what they had witnessed in the case of Agboke was a fundamental violation of this constitutional architecture, adding that INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, did not possess the power to remove a REC.

The Labour Party chieftain pointed out that by acting on a petition allegedly written by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Amupitan has overstepped his constitutional bounds.

He said he had, in effect, allegedly allowed a partisan political actor to dictate the composition of electoral management personnel in a state where emotions are high and elections are imminent.

Arabambi said: “Where is the committee of investigation? Where are the terms of reference? Where is the evidence that Barrister Agboke was given a fair hearing, an opportunity to defend himself against these allegations?”