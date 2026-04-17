Facing Jet Fuel Crunch, Europe Sees Record Inflows from Nigeria, US

• Airlines to begin cutting flight volumes on rising costs

• IEA Chief: Europe has only about six-week supply left

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Europe is seeing record inflows of jet fuel from Nigeria and the United States, data from Kpler and LSEG have shown, as the continent seeks to shore up supplies due to disrupted imports from the Gulf.

Europe formerly depended on the Gulf for nearly 75 per cent of its jet fuel imports, or around 375,000 barrels per day (bpd), but the Iran war has effectively closed off tanker traffic seeking to exit via the Strait of Hormuz, a Reuters report said.

This comes as the International Energy Agency (IEA) has predicted that Europe has only six weeks supply of jet fuel left owing to the Iran war, and may soon start experiencing flight cancellations if oil supplies are not restored in coming weeks.

Besides, the European airlines have urged the European Union (EU) to step in with emergency measures, including widespread airspace closures, as per a document seen by Reuters.

April imports from Nigeria were around 66,000 bpd so far, data from both sources showed. That is also the highest on record and highlights the country’s growing role as a swing supplier of aviation fuel since the launch of the Dangote refinery, Africa’s largest, in 2024.

Also, U.S. supply looked set to reach between 149,000 to 200,000 bpd so far in April, based on vessels discharged and those still due, a record high according to data going as far back as 2015 on LSEG and 2017 on Kpler.

An EU requirement stating countries must maintain 90 days of emergency oil reserves does not stipulate levels for specific fuels. Spain is a net exporter of jet fuel, while Britain, the region’s largest consumer, imports 65 per cent of its demand, IEA data showed.

Levels of jet fuel fell to their lowest since March 2023 last week at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp storage hub, data on independently held stocks showed.

Nigeria was also exporting at record levels, with 416,000 bpd of products exported so far this month. While the U.S. is the top consumer of jet fuel, exports to regions worse off such as Europe and Asia were fetching better prices.

However, Nigerian airlines on Thursday said they would suspend all flight operations from April 20 unless jet fuel prices were reduced, noting about a 270 per cent jump since February.

The United States is, however, already exporting at record highs. In the week ending April 3, the U.S. exported an estimated 442,000 barrels of jet fuel, double the 219,000 barrel average seen last year, Energy Information Administration data showed.

The IEA’s latest monthly report stated that if European markets were unable to secure more than 50 per cent of the volumes lost from the Gulf, stocks would hit a crucial 23-day stockpile level in June, a level at which physical shortages would begin.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the IEA, Fatih Birol, has said there would be flight cancellations “soon” if oil supplies from the Middle East were not restored within the coming weeks.

“I can tell you soon we will hear the news that some of the flights from city A to city B might be cancelled as a result of lack of jet fuel,” he told the Associated Press.

KLM, part of the Air France-KLM group, said on Thursday it would cut 160 flights in the coming month because of high kerosene jet fuel prices. Although less than 1 per cent of its schedule, the cancellations underline the financial pressures on the airline industry.

The Dutch airline said: “This concerns a limited number of flights within Europe that, due to rising kerosene costs, are currently no longer financially viable to operate. There is no kerosene shortage.

“KLM expects a busy May holiday period and is making sure passengers can travel to their holiday destinations as planned.”

The US-Israel war on Iran has caused turmoil in global energy markets since the first strikes at the end of February. In retaliation, Iran has effectively closed the strait of Hormuz, a vital export route for oil from the Gulf.

The US and Iran last week agreed a two-week ceasefire, but talks on ending the war failed over the weekend. Indirect talks brokered by Pakistan are continuing, the Guardian UK reported yesterday.

Brent crude oil futures prices, a global benchmark, remain more than 30 per cent higher than they were before the war. The rapid increase in petrol prices has put pressure on the US President, Donald Trump.

However, there have not yet been outright shortages of jet fuel as shipments that set off before the war continued to arrive. The final cargoes have now made it to Europe.

Birol said Europe had “maybe six weeks or so (of) jet fuel left”, AP reported. His comments add to those of Airports Council International Europe, a lobby group that last week wrote to the EU’s energy and transport commissioners saying the bloc was three weeks away from shortages.

Airports and airlines tend to have about six weeks of fuel supplies in normal times, according to people in the industry. However, the Iran war has dragged on long enough that any extra reserves in the system are being used up, and other suppliers do not have enough capacity to replace supplies that come through the Gulf.

“In the past there was a group called Dire Straits,” said Birol. “It’s a dire strait now, and it is going to have major implications for the global economy. And the longer it goes, the worse it will be for economic growth and inflation around the world.”

The impact will be “higher petrol prices, higher gas prices, high electricity prices”, Birol told AP, with some parts of the world “hit worse than the others”.

Some airlines have cancelled flights that would be loss-making because of higher fuel prices, particularly if they did not have hedging arrangements in place to insure against big increases.

However, even those who have hedged are considering flight cancellations. Air France-KLM has hedged 87 per cent of its fuel exposure, but still decided to cut the flights because of the costs it would otherwise have to bear, the Guardian added.

It focused cancellations on busy routes between Amsterdam’s Schiphol and London and Düsseldorf, on which passengers can be easily booked on to other flights. Airlines in the EU and UK can make adjustments to flight schedules without paying compensation as long as passengers are offered alternatives more than two weeks in advance.

The British airline easyJet on Thursday said it had no concerns about fuel supplies for the next month. Kenton Jarvis, the easyJet chief executive, said: “We have visibility to the middle of May and we have no concerns.”