Edun Summons NBF Board for Emergency Meeting in Abuja

Kunle Adewale

As there seems to be no end in sight in the crisis between the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), Wale Edun, has summoned an emergency board meeting in Abuja to address the ongoing impasse between the two warring parties.

Edun, who also serves as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, is stepping in to resolve the crisis that has plagued Nigerian boxing for the past three months.

The board is expected to meet with him to consolidate its position before engaging NBBofC and other stakeholders in a bid to restore harmony to the sport.

According to close source to the NBF President, the minister has been inundated with concerns over the dispute and is determined to bring an end to it. “I think the minister is not too happy with what is happening in boxing, especially with the ongoing impasse between some board members of NBF and NBBofC. This is not good for the image of the sport, and he has decided to summon an emergency meeting with the NBF before meeting with NBBofC and stakeholders, with the aim of ending the crisis and allow life to return to the sport across the country,” the source said.

The NBF and NBBofC have been at loggerheads over who controls professional boxing in Nigeria, a dispute that has cast a shadow over the sport’s administration and development.