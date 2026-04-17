Echoes of a Presidential Visit to Bayelsa

Daniel Alabrah

The sunny skies over Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Friday, April 10, 2026, exuded more than the usual humid breeze. They were not only friendly and beautifully blue but also doused the fears of most residents about the unpredictability of the weather. For a state in the heart of the rainforest region, the clatter of rainfall could have been a killjoy on this day.

The atmosphere at the state’s airport was carnival-like as a high-spirited crowd, inside and outside the terminal building, anticipated the arrival of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. When the aircraft conveying Mr. President touched down at about 2:40 p.m., the first noticeable, pleasant surprise as he alighted was his sartorial elegance. The country’s number one citizen was not dressed in his usual agbada but in a fitting, colourful Ijaw ‘Don’, complemented by a matching black fedora hat. Looking every inch like Ijaw or Niger Delta royalty, the President was indeed at home.

As his convoy — accompanied by a constellation of national and regional leaders that included Senate President Godswill Akpabio; the host, Governor Douye Diri; his wife; and four other governors — snaked into the city, it was welcomed by sonorously rendered songs, enchanting drumbeats, and a rich display of Ijaw culture. Women in vibrantly designed wrappers and colourful headgears, alongside youths waving flags, lined the routes. An equally excited President Tinubu noticed and warmly acknowledged the reception.

About ten minutes after leaving the airport, President Tinubu made his first stop to perform his first assignment of this historic maiden visit to the “Glory of All Lands” since assuming office on May 29, 2023: commissioning the well-paved, freshly minted Road One of the New Yenagoa City linking the Airport Road. Mr. President quickly cut the ribbon and drove through the road into the heart of Yenagoa.

His next stop was the newly completed 630-metre bridge across the River Nun at Angiama — a critical link to Oporoma, headquarters of the oil-rich Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. The story behind this project is emblematic of the developmental neglect the Niger Delta has suffered from the federal government. For more than six decades, the Yenagoa–Oporoma–Ukubie road had gathered dust in national budgets. The state government, however, ended the frustration of the people when the administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, then as governor, constructed a bridge across the Ekoli River at Swali.

That move paved the way for subsequent administrations, particularly that of former Governor Seriake Dickson, to extend the road to Igeibiri community before he left office in February 2020. The icing on that road was eventually laid by Governor Diri. His administration’s belief in continuity ensured that two major bridges were constructed — one at Aguobiri across the Silver River and the other at Angiama. Significantly, the road has now reached Oporoma, with a completed spur to Otuan community.

From Angiama, the presidential entourage moved to the Independent Power Plant at Elebele, Ogbia Local Government Area, where the President inaugurated the 60MW gas turbines. The itinerary also included the virtual commissioning of the 42km section of the Sagbama–Ekeremor road, which the Dickson administration had taken over from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This federal road in Bayelsa West was fully completed by the Diri administration, which undertook fresh asphalting and the construction of five bridges from Toru-Orua to Ekeremor.

As Mr. President, accompanied by his host, drove to the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall for the civic reception, the routes told a story of progress: smooth asphalt, gleaming infrastructure, and the visible signs of a state on the move. Inside the hall, the glamour peaked — elegant decorations, the hum of conversations among power brokers, and an undercurrent of excitement as Bayelsans prepared to watch their governor’s achievements receive national validation.

President Tinubu, ever the statesman, did not disappoint. “You (Governor Diri) have done a great job,” he said, his voice carrying the firm weight of approval. He continued: “I have commissioned some projects — very transformative projects — creating opportunities, jobs, and hope for our nation. Thank you for that commitment and for being a very progressive governor. Diri has demonstrated the power of purposeful leadership.”

Tinubu zeroed in on the IPP, describing it as a visionary leap. “There can be no industrialisation, skill development, and empowerment without power. I assure Nigerians that we will have electricity to power our growth. The Independent Power Plant is a blessing and a product of good thinking. This is what I call vision. And I thank you for embarking on it. I congratulate Diri and the people of this state for this enduring symbol of purposeful leadership.”

The President’s words were more than praise; they were a powerful endorsement. By hailing Diri as a “true progressive” and pledging federal support to “do more in Bayelsa,” Tinubu effectively cemented the governor’s stature as the _numero uno_ figure steering the state’s affairs. In a region long plagued by infrastructure deficits and historical neglect, such high-level affirmation carried profound symbolism. It signalled to investors, federal agencies, and ordinary citizens alike that Bayelsa under Diri was a serious partner in national development, worthy of collaboration and resources.

Diri, in his address, captured the essence of the signature projects. “The iconic 630-metre Angiama–Oporoma Bridge — a project promised by the federal government more than six decades ago. We are delighted that the modest effort of the Government of Assured Prosperity has finally addressed this pain. It has righted a historical injustice against one of Nigeria’s top oil-producing local government areas.”

He detailed its impact: over 60 communities across Southern Ijaw and parts of Brass LGA would now enjoy drastically reduced travel times and transportation costs. The bridge, along with associated roadworks, promises to catalyse economic activity, stimulate commerce, and weave these once-isolated riverine settlements more tightly into the state’s socio-economic fabric.

The 60MW gas-fired power plant stood as another flagship achievement. Tinubu himself lauded it as “a pathway to industrialisation, skill development and empowerment.” For a state rich in gas resources yet historically starved of reliable electricity, the IPP represented a bold step toward energy independence. The Bayelsa governor credited federal policy interventions, including waivers for turbine imports, for making the project possible. He expressed gratitude while appealing for further support on roads such as the Ekeremor–Agge corridor and Oporoma–Ukubie section, as well as reimbursement for completed phases.

Governor Diri emphasized that the trio of senatorial causeways, including the Nembe–Brass road in Bayelsa East — all terminating at the Atlantic Ocean — aligned perfectly with the federal push for a blue economy, an estimated $2.5 trillion global opportunity annually. As the first state to establish a dedicated Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Bayelsa has positioned itself as a forward-thinking player.

One key point underscoring Diri’s road and bridge infrastructure projects is their defiance of the cliché that largely contributed to the region’s neglect and underdevelopment. The Bayelsa governor has proven that a “difficult terrain” can be tamed and completely subdued.

As the sun dimmed over Yenagoa that Friday, the echoes of the presidential visit lingered. For the people of Bayelsa, April 10, 2026, would remain etched in their collective memory as the day national leadership publicly validated local effort.

*Alabrah is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Douye Diri