ADC Is Unstoppable; It Is The Sun Of Nigeria

Guest Columnist By Rauf Aregbesola

“So that Nigeria will work for Freedom, Security and Prosperity”

Secretariat Report to the ADC 8th National Convention | Tuesday, April 14, 2026 | Abuja

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

I. OPENING: A CONVENTION OF DEFIANCE AND PURPOSE

PROTOCOLS.

We are here today, holding the 8th African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Convention despite the desperate attempts of the ruling party and anti-democratic forces including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to emasculate our party. Just as no power can stop the Sun from rising, so can the ADC not be stopped.

At no other time in our history has the country’s moral compass been so shamelessly bent as it is now. People who deliberately split the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP and the Labour Party, LP, are today, being falsely robed as “political strategists.” Since when has criminality become a strategy?

The ADC does not and, will never owe its existence to any individual or group including an electoral body masquerading as a neutral umpire with its leadership raggedly robed in the attire of political partisanship.

The ADC derives its existence from the aspirations and will of the Nigerian people who are tired of the deceit and colossal mismanagement to which this country is being subjugated.

We owe our existence to the Nigerian constitution which declares that freedom of association including, that to form or belong to any political party, is guaranteed and is a fundamental right.

We are here because the ADC is on a rescue mission to prise the country from the strangulating grasp of the ruling party. The APC is a party which has foisted on the country, an electoral law that states forgery and making false claims in electoral documents, is no longer a punishable electoral offence. In other words, the ruling party is decriminalizing criminality.

We proclaim our existence because our country is worth all necessary sacrifices.

II. THE STATE OF THE NATION: A COUNTRY IN DIRE STRAITS

We cannot allow kakistocracy in Nigeria. The evidence is overwhelming and demands urgent attention.

The Economy

The government’s claim that the recent reduction in the exchange rate shows its mastery of economics is false. In truth, the exchange rate which was about N700 to the dollar when this government assumed office in 2023, is now about N1,400. This amounts to a 100 percent devaluation. In an import-dependent economy, this is devastating.

The cost of a litre of fuel was before this administration, between N185-238 depending on the part of the country you were; now it is about N1,400 per litre and still rising. The cost of transportation has become so prohibitive that it is now unrealistic for some workers to go to work.

Power Supply

The administration told Nigerians that if it does not solve the power problem by providing constant power supply, it should not be voted for a second term. Today, power supply is far worse, with some parts of the country receiving an average of two hours daily and some being in darkness for stretches of weeks and months.

Ordinarily, having made such a promise and failed woefully, an honest President should simply step down and not seek re-election. Rather, what we are witnessing is the most desperate attempt by a candidate in Nigerian electoral history to retain power at all cost, even if it means bringing down the entire democratic system.

“Renewed Hope” — Exposed

Distinguished Delegates, four years ago, this government promised Nigerians “Renewed Hope.” Now, three years into its four-year tenure, it is still promising “Renewed Hope.” When exactly will this hope come to fruition? The answer is simple; it is a scam. If allowed, the regime will continue chanting renewed hope to eternity. We have the duty to stop scammers from retaining power.

Education

As for education, the number of out-of-school children which used to be 18.3 million, has lengthened to some 20 million. Far more children, due to neglect, are being railroaded by the government into poverty and criminality. Today, 130 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor.

Security and the Empathy Deficit

This has been the worst of times in terms of security in the nation, with banditry and terrorism spreading across the country. But equally worrying is the marked lack of empathy by the rudderless Presidency. After the 2025 Yelwata massacres in Benue State, the President, supposedly on a condolence trip, did not visit the affected community. Rather, he held court in the Benue State Government House and returned to the safety of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Again in 2026, after the Angwan Rukuba killings in Jos, rather than visit the affected community, the President stayed put at the Jos Airport which is 40 minutes’ drive from the city and had the surviving victims and families brought to him.

Distinguished Delegates, the country is in dire straits and we cannot allow this continued drift into hopelessness. This is why the ADC is on a rescue mission. On this, there is no time to spare. We call on all conscientious citizens to join us, because a fence sitter in moments that require decisiveness is either a traitor or a collaborator with those who seek to destroy the country.

III. THE RISE OF THE NEW ADC

Our party, the ADC, has within nine months of its July 2, 2025 unveiling in Abuja, transformed into the main opposition party in the country. It has also become the Minority Party in the National Assembly as well as the hope of the Nigerian people for liberation from the clutches of the ruling party. We have spent the last ten months consolidating our structures across the country and repositioning for the patriotic duty of providing leadership for our country by the grace of God in 2027.

The Birth of the New ADC: A Legal and Democratic Process

It is necessary to explain to party members and the generality of the Nigerian people, the process that led to the birth of the new ADC.

On March 27, 2025, the ADC National Executive Committee (NEC) met at the party National Headquarters, Abuja. The meeting decided, among other matters, to waive the provisions of Articles 9.3(1)(2)(3) & 9.4(1) on eligibility to hold party positions and contest elections. The then ADC National Legal Adviser, Peter Oyewole Esq., moved the motion for the waiver which was passed. This meeting was observed by INEC officials. The party also sent the report of the NEC meeting to the Chairman of INEC in a letter dated April 3, 2025, acknowledged on April 4, 2025.

On May 15, 2025, a further NEC meeting was held at the Chelsea Hotel, CBD, Abuja. This meeting resolved to:

• Suspend Article 23(4) of the Party’s constitution which could prevent the assumption of vacant offices by merit.

• Mandate and empower the National Chairman, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, and the NWC to take all necessary actions, make requisite decisions, and engage relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful formation, coordination and execution of the coalition in line with the vision and objectives of the party.

The resolutions were unanimously passed and adopted. In both his opening and closing remarks, Chief Nwosu emphasised the objectives of the Party as a vehicle for deepening and consolidating democracy, advancing Nigeria, uplifting the people and edifying the Black Race. The report of the meeting was communicated to INEC on May 21, 2025, and acknowledged on May 30, 2025.

The July 2025 NWC Resolutions and Caretaker Committee

The NWC, following the order of the NEC of May 15, 2025, met on July 2, 2025 and passed the following resolutions:

1. Constitution of a Caretaker Committee to manage the affairs of the party in light of the coalition process and internal restructuring.

2. Composition and appointment of the Caretaker Committee/Interim NWC, including: Senator David Mark as Caretaker National Chairman; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as Caretaker National Secretary; and Bolaji Abdullahi as Caretaker National Publicity Secretary, among other members.

The Caretaker Committee was to manage the affairs of the party for a minimum period of twelve months unless otherwise decided by the National Convention.

On July 29, 2025, the NEC met again at Chelsea Hotel and ratified the NWC resolutions. The entire process was observed by INEC officials and NEC members without any objection. INEC subsequently recognized the new leadership and uploaded the principal officers onto its electronic portal.

From the foregoing, the former National Chairman, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, and the entire NWC were legitimately dissolved by the NEC in accordance with the Constitution of the party. No member of the former NWC therefore has any right or claim to any office thereafter. Such claim is superfluous and of no effect whatsoever.

IV. THE LEGAL BASIS OF THIS 8TH NATIONAL CONVENTION

The Independent National Electoral Commission, being a creation of the law, has a duty to abide by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and all other laws of the federation, especially the clear provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

The duty of attending and monitoring Meetings, Congresses and Conventions of political parties is a mandatory one imposed on INEC by the Electoral Act, 2026. Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2026 states:

“The Commission with or without prior notice to the political party, SHALL attend and observe any convention congress, conference or meeting which is convened by a political party for the purpose of: (a) Electing members of its executive committees or other governing bodies; (b) Electing candidates for an election at any level; and (c) Approving a merger with any registered political party.”

The ADC fulfilled its only obligation under Section 81(1) and (2) of the Electoral Act by giving INEC the required 21 days’ notice through a December 2025 letter, which was acknowledged by INEC. We have discharged our responsibility; it is now INEC’s duty to equally discharge its responsibility of attending and monitoring our convention.

The decision of INEC to refuse to attend and monitor our convention amounts to dereliction of duty bordering on a dangerously partisan outlook aimed at unlawfully delegitimizing the otherwise legitimate actions of our party, the ADC.

The only condition that renders a congress or convention invalid is contained in Section 82(6), which addresses failure to give notice. Since ADC has given the required notice, there is no other legitimate ground for INEC’s refusal to monitor this convention.

Hiding under the order of the Court of Appeal which made no reference to attending and monitoring ADC’s convention amounts to INEC assuming the role of the courts. We remind INEC that ADC remains a registered political party with registered members and structures from the polling unit level up to the national level. ADC has not been proscribed by any law or court order. It therefore has the right to continue undertaking its legitimate functions under the law.

This conjecture is made solely to deny ADC the right to undertake its statutory functions and to delegitimize its actions in order to pave way for the APC to go into the 2027 elections without any credible challenge from the only opposition party capable of defeating them.

So far, the ADC is the largest and most robust grassroots political party in opposition, populated by major political gladiators who are poised to defeat the APC in the next round of elections. INEC has become a willing accomplice of the APC government on a diabolical hatchet job to ensure APC is the only party on the ballot paper come 2027.

Our party will use all legitimate means to resist it.

We hereby call on the international community to take special interest in the evolving anti-democratic actions of the APC and, more particularly, INEC’s abandonment of its role as an unbiased umpire. Nigeria has gone through similar anti-democratic plots from some governments in the past, stood up to them, and those plots collapsed like a pack of cards. This attempt too will collapse like a pack of cards, and Nigerians will take back their country.

V. PARTY DEVELOPMENT AND ACTIVITIES

National Secretariat

The ADC on November 17, 2025, opened its new headquarters at 121, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory. It has since become a beehive of activities from which the party’s rescue mission is being coordinated.

Constitution Review

The Constitution of the ADC has been reviewed with buy-in not only from the members of the party, but also from the general public whose mandate ADC seeks. In this, we aim to advance our core values including being inclusive, receptive and representative. The review also aims at strengthening internal democracy, enhancing accountability and empowering youths, women, the physically challenged and the elderly. The reviewed constitution is hereby presented to this National Convention for ratification, approval and adoption.

Membership Mobilization, Revalidation and Registration

The party has been engaged in a massive Membership Mobilization, Revalidation and Registration drive. Launched formally on February 12, 2026, it is a hybrid programme combining physical and electronic registration with the proviso that all those registering or revalidating their membership must register their names in the Ward Registers provided by the party.

ADC Policy and Manifesto

The party has finalized its Policy and Manifesto which are designed to represent the aspirations of the various segments of the populace and ensure service delivery to the Nigerian people. The Policy and Manifesto Committee submitted its Report to the party on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. This has been presented to the NWC and NEC, which have approved it, and it is hereby presented to the National Convention for ratification.

VI. ELECTIONS, PRIMARIES AND POLITICAL ALLIANCES

Elections and Primaries

Our party participated in the November 2025 Anambra State Gubernatorial Elections and the February 2026 Federal Capital Territory Local Government elections. We were not victorious for various reasons, including the fact that our opponents employed the power of incumbency, monetization of the electoral process and misuse of state power. On our side, we suffered from poor funding and the general non-readiness of our emerging structures. However, we have learnt from these lessons and are ready for the Ekiti State and Osun State Gubernatorial Elections.

Multiparty Summit

Our party has had talks with various political parties that share its vision of a new country built on the welfare and security of the citizenry and social justice for all. These include the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

A follow-up Joint Press Conference of Opposition Political Parties was held in Abuja on February 26, 2026, under the theme “The State of the Nation.”

A Multiparty Summit is planned for broader engagement of opposition political parties on “The Imperative of a United Opposition Front for 2027.”

VII. PERSECUTION OF OPPOSITION

It is very sad and disheartening that the ruling Party and its administration has resorted to cheap blackmail and discriminatory persecution of opposition politicians and personalities. State agencies such as the EFCC, ICPC, DSS, NPF, etc., have been weaponized against the opposition and their members.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Mr. Jimi Lawal are in ICPC detention on bailable offences. Senator Waziri Aminu Tambuwal and Abubakar Malami SAN are being harassed with charges and asset forfeitures. Scores of other prominent politicians are being scared with incriminating threats, charges and crimes for either fraternizing with the opposition or planning to join it. The list is endless.

It has become a crime in Nigeria to be in the opposition or contemplate joining the opposition.

These people claim to be protégés of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a foremost principled opposition leader in Nigeria. Yet their acts in government make that claim doubtful. It is important to remind them of the philosophy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo:

“Awolowo defined opposition as an ideological ‘institutional conscience of the republic.’ A democracy without opposition is an autocracy. Vibrant, principled and determined opposition is the heart and soul of DEMOCRACY.”

Nigeria must be a virile multi-party democracy and remain a REPUBLIC.

WE SAY BOLDLY AND CLEARLY: NO TO CORONATION.

VIII. CONGRESSES AND CONVENTION TIMELINE

The ADC Polling Unit, Ward and Local Government Congresses were held on Thursday, April 9, 2026. The State Congresses held on Saturday, April 11, 2026. The National Convention is holding today, Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

All these dates, timelines and reports were in accordance with the party constitution, ratified at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on March 25, 2026 in Abuja.

IX. CLOSING DECLARATION

Distinguished Delegates, it is those who dare to stand up for principles that win. We dare to stand up. So, victory will be ours and that of the Nigerian people. By the grace of God.

The theme of this Convention as declared by the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee is:

“So that Nigeria will work for FREEDOM, SECURITY AND PROSPERITY.”

Let us strive to make our Party realize this vision for our people and the black race.

I Welcome You All.