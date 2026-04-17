Cryptware Systems Launches First-ever SMEs NRS e-Invoicing Mobile App

Oluchi Chibuzor

Cryptware Systems, a technology service firm, has launched the first ever indigenous Mobile app for small and medium-sized enterprises to comply with the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) e-invoicing policy.

Speaking at the launch of the app in Lagos, yesterday, the MD, Cryptware Systems, Mr. Kayode Aluko, said the new app e-invoicely, is available for android and iOS stores simplifies the complexity within the system to make adoption easy for all.

“We are launching something that changes how SMEs in Nigeria interact with compliance entirely. I want to introduce the first-ever NRS e-invoicing mobile app for SMEs which is available on Android and iOS.

“Our app is not just a technology gap, but we saw a readiness gap because e-invoicing is no longer a conversation. Most businesses are not just struggling because they don’t understand compliance, they are struggling because compliance can be complex, sometimes too fragmented and disruptive to their everyday operation.

“The e-invoicing space in Nigeria is still being shaped. The rules are evolving and expectations are rising, but the business that responds now will define what this space becomes tomorrow. We intend to be one of those businesses, we are building something bigger- a centralised hub for corporate and business entities in Nigeria. A system that does not just help you comply but helps you operate smarter,” he said.