2027: Ex-Labour Party Rep Candidate Unveils Movement for Political Change in Nigeria

A former Labour Party House of Representatives candidate for Ife Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, Olamide Awosunle, on Thursday unveiled a new sociopolitical platform known as the Village People Movement, calling for increased citizen participation in Nigeria’s political process.

The unveiling ceremony, which held at the Ife City Hall, Enuwa, Ile-Ife, Osun State, attracted men, women, and youths from different walks of life who gathered to witness the formal launch of the initiative aimed at promoting good governance and grassroots political engagement.

Speaking at the event, Awosunle who is the coordinator of the movement described the gathering as a moment of national reflection, stressing the urgent need for Nigerians to take active responsibility in shaping the country’s political future.

He lamented the current state of the nation, citing challenges such as insecurity, unemployment, poor infrastructure, weak institutions, and widespread corruption, which he said have continued to hinder national development.

According to him, sustainable change can only be achieved through active citizen involvement rather than political apathy.

“The people who brought us here cannot take us out of it,” he said, emphasizing the need for a shift in mindset, leadership approach, and civic responsibility among Nigerians.

Awosunle explained that the Movement is designed as a people-driven platform focused on mobilising citizens at the grassroots level, with emphasis on political awareness, accountability, and active participation in governance.

He added that the Movement seeks to move Nigerians from passive observers to active participants in the democratic process, particularly as the country looks ahead to future elections.

Also speaking, a key member of the Movement, Dr. Obisakin Busayo, clarified that the platform is not a political party but a mobilisation movement aimed at sensitising citizens and encouraging political engagement.

She however noted the Movement may, in the future, evolve into a political party or align with existing political structures that share its ideals.

Busayo further stated that although the initiative was unveiled in Ile-Ife, its scope is national, with plans underway for expansion beyond Osun State.