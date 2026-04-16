Dominion City’s Global Camp Meeting Closes with Explosion of Miracles, Transformed Lives

In a spectacular display of spiritual fervor, Dominion City’s Global Camp Meeting 2026 has concluded, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of thousands. The six-day international conference, themed “Redigging the Wells of Our Fathers,” was a melting pot of miracles, salvation, and spiritual renewal, cementing Dominion City’s position as a beacon of hope and transformation. Held simultaneously in Lagos and Enugu, the event drew over 60,000 in-person participants and millions of online viewers worldwide. Writes MARY NNAH

Dominion City’s Global Camp Meeting 2026 has wrapped up, leaving a trail of transformative stories: miracles, salvation, deliverance, and spiritual renewal abound, solidifying its reputation as a catalyst for global revival and change.

The six-day international conference, themed “Redigging the Wells of Our Fathers,” was held simultaneously in Lagos and Enugu, drawing over 60,000 in-person participants and millions of online viewers worldwide.

The programme featured powerful teachings, intense worship sessions, and the widely anticipated “2 Nights of Glory,” which became a focal point for supernatural encounters.

The highlight of the conference was the “2 Nights of Glory,” a period of intense worship and supernatural encounters. Testimonies poured in from participants who experienced remarkable miracles, including healing from cancer, deliverance from addiction, and restoration from partial blindness and deafness.

The atmosphere was electric, with participants reporting life-changing experiences that transcended geographical boundaries.

The first night of “Night of Glory” witnessed remarkable miracles, including the deliverance of a 14-year-old girl from a seven-year struggle with pornography, healing from cancer, restoration from partial blindness and deafness, and recovery from heart and severe skin infections. In addition, several children were reported to have been baptized in the Holy Spirit, with many seen praying in tongues, a development that further underscored the depth of the spiritual impact across all age groups.

“I arrived at the Enugu camp meeting on crutches due to a bone fracture, but left completely healed, able to walk, run, and jump freely,” testified Chinecherem S. “It’s a miracle!”Faith from Lagos shared a similar experience, “I was healed of a fibroid. A previously noticeable lump in my abdomen had completely disappeared.”

The impact of the conference went beyond physical healing, with many reporting deep spiritual encounters and renewed purpose. “The meeting was a reawakening of God-consciousness,” said Regina E.

Participants also highlighted deep spiritual encounters and renewed purpose. Regina E. described the meeting as a “reawakening of God-consciousness,” while Okechukwu C. T. said he gained a personal understanding of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, stating, “It felt like Jesus didn’t die for the world, but for me.”

For many, the impact extended beyond physical healing to clarity of purpose and commitment. Peter B. from Lagos shared that he received a clear sense of his calling to disciple others and rededicated his life to fulfilling God’s purpose, adding that he also experienced deliverance during a baptism session.

International participants were not left out. Ella M. from Namibia described the teachings as “uncompromising truth,” while Boikanyo M. from Botswana testified to experiencing God’s power remotely, expressing belief in an impending revival in her nation.

The meeting also featured ministrations from Dr. David Ogbueli and other global ministers, who emphasised moral renewal, spiritual growth, and leadership development. Participants were equipped not only spiritually but also through sessions addressing innovation, career growth, and societal impact.

Organisers noted that the conference also contributed to local economic activity while providing free transportation and medical services to attendees.

As the curtain falls on the 2026 edition, Dominion City reaffirmed its commitment to advancing global revival and preparing individuals for purposeful and impactful lives.

The church’s mission to raise leaders and transform society through faith, truth, and practical living remains unwavering.

The Dominion City Global Camp Meeting 2026 will be remembered as a watershed moment in the history of the church, a moment when the power of God was unleashed, and lives were forever changed.