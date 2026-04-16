Adegoke, Ezeakor Tie in Men’s  100m as Omokwe Storms  to Women’s Title in Ibadan

The second day of action at the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final in Ibadan delivered high drama as the 100m finals in both the Junior and Senior categories took centre stage, with several athletes clocking Personal Bests (PBs) and Season’s Bests (SBs).

Heading into the Senior Men’s final, the spotlight was on Tejiri Godwin, who had set the tone with a blistering PB of 10.29s in the heats, alongside Chidera Ezeakor and Enoch Adegoke, who posted 10.31s and 10.34s respectively.

The final lived up to expectations and more, producing one of the standout moments of the competition. Ezeakor and Adegoke both stormed to identical times of 10.15s, sharing the title in a thrilling finish. The mark also represented a new Personal Best for Ezeakor. Osama Chibueze was not far behind, securing third place with a lifetime best of 10.35s.

In the women’s race, Maria Thompson Omokwe lit up the track at the Lekan Salami Stadium, powering to a sensational PB of 11.26s to claim the title. Her winning time ties with Miracle Ezechukwu for the fastest recorded on Nigerian soil in 2026.

Omokwe showed consistency and class throughout the rounds, first lowering her PB to 11.35s in the semi-finals before delivering an even faster performance when it mattered most. Janet Sunday finished second with a PB of 11.66s, while Omoyemi Lydia Ajayi-Bibilomo also dipped into a new lifetime best of 11.69s to take third.

The Junior category was equally electrifying. Ejiro Peter claimed the women’s title in 11.39s, having earlier set a PB of 11.29s in the semi-finals. She was followed by Chigozie Rosemary Nwankwo (11.48s) and Team MTN’s Lucy Nwankwo (11.57s).

In the Junior Men’s 100m, Abdulrahman Adewale Jimoh emerged victorious with a PB of 10.57s. Liberty Okon also impressed with a PB of 10.62s to finish second, while Team MTN’s Alvin Onyeama completed the podium in 10.66s.

Elsewhere, Ndiponke Okure, Sodiq Adebisi, and Olorunwa Olowu finished as the top three in the Senior Men’s 400m Hurdles. In the Junior category, Oseiwe Salami dominated the field, racing to a new lifetime best of 51.60s to claim gold, ahead of Ibrahim Muhammed and Solomon Eloghosa Okundaye, who settled for Silver and Bronze, respectively.