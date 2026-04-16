  • Thursday, 16th April, 2026

2027: Kenny Kunma Wins Three Opinion Polls, Favoured for  Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency

Life & Style | 43 seconds ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo 

A grassroots philanthropist and community development enabler Prince Kenny Adekanmi (Kunma),  has won three  opinion polls, conducted among voters in the local communities of Okitipupa and Irele local government areas, Ondo State,  garnering 75 per cent , 84 per cent   and 89 per cent  respectively.

In a statement issued and made available   in Osogbo,  his media campaign committee noted that political analysts believe that the poll results are a very strong indication that Kenny Kunma’s widespread popularity in the local communities can ultimately earn him a landslide victory in the election.

According to the committee, “It is interesting to note that Kenny Kunma is yet to officially declare to run, but has been under intense pressure from various interest groups within the federal constituency to join the race for the Okitipupa/Irele House of Representatives seat in 2027.”

“Kenny Kunma has been tipped as the most formidable replacement for the incumbent. As a young and consummate intellectual, the emerging leader enjoys a cult-like following within the local communities.”

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