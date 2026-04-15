We Do Not Arm Boko Haram Terrorists to Fight for Nigerian Military, DHQ Clears Air

*COAS lauds Tinubu’s commitment to tackling insecurity

*HURIWA warns security forces against political interferences

Chuks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has dismissed as false, misleading, and unfounded a viral video alleging that repentant and active Boko Haram terrorists are being armed to fight alongside the Nigerian military under Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC).

The military also clarified that several state-led De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration (DRR) initiatives existed across the country, operating independently and outside the control or supervision of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) or the DHQ.

In a statement, the Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Brigadier General Yusuf Ali, explained that individuals processed through such state-level initiatives were not recognised as participants within the DHQ-led Operation Safe Corridor framework, stressing that this distinction was critical to addressing the misinformation being circulated.

“Furthermore, the facility depicted in the video is not an OPSC DRR camp. The officially designated OPSC facility responsible for handling Boko Haram participants is located in Mallam Sidi, Gombe State, and operates as a secured and controlled military environment.

“The location shown in the video is clearly inconsistent with the OPSC facility, based on observable differences in structural design, layout, and operational setting.

“Additionally, the Danish blogger, Jones Raw, and the individuals featured in the video are not known to, nor have they ever been associated with, or granted access to the OPSC facility, rendering the claims not only inaccurate but deliberately misleading,” he said.

He reiterated that Operation Safe Corridor remained a strictly non-kinetic, multi-agency programme designed to facilitate the de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of carefully screened individuals.

COAS Lauds Tinubu’s Commitment in Tackling Insecurity in Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his efforts and commitment in ensuring an end to insecurity in the country.

The COAS made the commendation yesterday, at the opening ceremony of the first senior command and leadership seminar 2026, hosted by the 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Represented by Major General Peter Malla, Commander of the Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff appreciated the president for his unflinching support to the Nigerian Army.

He said, “Mr President’s interventions have been crucial to the successes achieved so far in our efforts to safeguard the nation’s security and territorial integrity. I reaffirm the loyalty of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army the Commander-in-Chief and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Declaring the 2026 leadership seminar open, Shaibu explained that it was routinely organised to sharpen the professional competencies of senior commanders and enhance their readiness to confront the evolving security challenges confronting the nation.

HURIWA Warns Security Forces Against Political Interferences

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has issued a strong warning to Nigeria’s security agencies to immediately steer clear of partisan politics, cautioning that any attempt to compromise their constitutional neutrality posed a grave threat to democracy and national stability.

HURIWA, in a statement by the National coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, expressed deep concern over what it described as emerging signs of undue involvement of security operatives in political processes, particularly in matters relating to opposition parties.

The association stressed that security forces were constitutionally mandated to protect lives and property—not to serve as instruments for political manipulation or intimidation.

The group warned that any officer or agency found to be acting in furtherance of partisan interests would be held accountable under the law, noting that the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy depended heavily on the neutrality of its security institutions.

HURIWA, therefore, called for the immediate resignation or dismissal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Joash Amupitan, over what it described as a growing crisis of confidence surrounding his leadership.

The association stated that the credibility of the electoral body has been severely undermined by allegations of bias, inconsistency, and perceived interference in the internal affairs of political parties, warning that Nigeria cannot afford to approach the 2027 general elections under a cloud of distrust.

“HURIWA unequivocally demands the immediate stepping aside of the INEC Chairman to restore public confidence in the electoral process. The sanctity of elections must not be jeopardized by questions surrounding the neutrality of the umpire,” the statement said.